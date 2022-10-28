Defeated and locked out: Riot to reportedly deny entrance to Game Changers Champions venue for eliminated teams

A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO