Defeated and locked out: Riot to reportedly deny entrance to Game Changers Champions venue for eliminated teams

Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players
Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
ESL quickly caves on IEM Rio Major changes after Gaules, CS:GO community outcry
Counter-Strike’s IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage has been a phenomenal showcasing of Brazilian pride. The South American rosters have had the cheers of the crowd behind them in every match, but this could be a problem for certain rosters. In an effort to prevent members of the IEM...
‘Dota is dead in NA’: ppd backs reports that Evil Geniuses will swap rosters and regions for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Reports about Evil Geniuses dropping its entire roster and moving out of North America have been circulating since The International 2022 ended, and now it appears another source is confirming the move. Peter “ppd” Dager is a former professional Dota 2 player who won TI5 with EG and served as...
ZywOo and Vitality are one loss away from IEM Rio Major elimination following Outsiders stunner
A generational talent and one of the best CS:GO players in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, might not even reach the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major. The superstar AWPer’s team Vitality are now in the 1-2 pool of the Challengers Stage after Outsiders upset them 16-12 on Overpass today in one of the first 1-1 pool matches of the day.
100 Thieves reportedly allows 2 star players to explore their options ahead of next LCS season
100 Thieves didn’t find any success at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with the team not even picking up a single win during the group stage. Seeing that 100T are in desperate need of improvements if they plan on making Worlds next year and standing up to the Asian giants, the organization allowed Can “Closer” Çelik and Felix “Abbedagge” Braun to explore their options.
FURIA’s arT chimes in on IEM Rio Major crowd potentially helping teams on stage
A new issue surfaced during the IEM CS:GO Rio Major after the audience at the venue helped their favorite teams by giving away opponents’ positions. Now, FURIA’s in-game leader has commented on the problem. Andrei “art” Piovezan underplayed the criticism towards the Brazilian crowd, saying there will always...
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
All Teamfight Tactics champions in Set 8
A TFT Dev Drop video released on Nov. 1 featuring the first look at the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set, Monsters Attack!, and some of the new champions that are coming with it. The arrival of Set Eight makes Augments the main mechanic of the game, as well as bringing back...
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, and Football Manager 2023 headline Xbox Game Pass November additions
The ultimate subscription-based catalog of playable games is continuing to grow heading into the month of November 2022 with some classics and games from all genres due to be added. The latest yearly installment of Football Manager 2023 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass early this month. Football Manager 2023...
Quincy Crew curse: Soniqs out of Dota 2 less than three months after signing team
In what is probably the most expected roster move in North America, Soniqs has dropped its Dota 2 roster and has not shared plans to continue in the space after just two months and some change of being active. The team’s roster, made up of a Quincy Crew core cobbled...
How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals
A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.
Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
Torzsi knives Fnatic and leads MOUZ to IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
MOUZ have become the first team from the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 to qualify for the Legends Stage after defeating Fnatic in the 2-0 bracket with a 2-1 score today. A great deal of MOUZ’s success comes from the individual prowess of Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás,...
Secret new boost spot lets VALORANT players pull off the perfect surprise on Breeze
Attention VALORANT players: All you Vipers stuck on the B site of Breeze, get your glasses on and have a look at this. A simple way to boost yourself up on the back of the site has been found, and it won’t be a secret for long. Get yourself...
Degster delay has no effect on OG, who crush Grayhound in CS:GO Major debut at IEM Rio
Even an extended delay caused by tech issues didn’t slow down OG in their first match at a CS:GO Major. The international squad dominated the Aussie roster of Grayhound today in a best-of-one on Inferno to kick off their IEM Rio run. OG started off strong on Inferno, but...
Modern Warfare 2 streamers and players are racing to be the first to acquire all 51 Gold weapon camos
The first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been quite eventful. On top of a myriad of server problems and severe bugs that cause the game to constantly crash on PC, players are peeling back the layers of the game’s oddly-designed progression system, including its weapon camos.
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends
Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
Dota 2 pros have mixed opinions on The International’s large prize pool being split to support other events
Dota 2 is the home of The International, which features the highest prize pools in esports. Every year fans get to crowdfund the most prestigious tournament in the Dota 2 calendar through the battle pass, and the winner almost takes half of it. Given the tournament’s top-heavy prize pool distribution...
