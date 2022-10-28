ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Defeated and locked out: Riot to reportedly deny entrance to Game Changers Champions venue for eliminated teams

By Jessica Scharnagle
dotesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players

Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
dotesports.com

ESL quickly caves on IEM Rio Major changes after Gaules, CS:GO community outcry

Counter-Strike’s IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage has been a phenomenal showcasing of Brazilian pride. The South American rosters have had the cheers of the crowd behind them in every match, but this could be a problem for certain rosters. In an effort to prevent members of the IEM...
dotesports.com

ZywOo and Vitality are one loss away from IEM Rio Major elimination following Outsiders stunner

A generational talent and one of the best CS:GO players in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, might not even reach the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major. The superstar AWPer’s team Vitality are now in the 1-2 pool of the Challengers Stage after Outsiders upset them 16-12 on Overpass today in one of the first 1-1 pool matches of the day.
dotesports.com

100 Thieves reportedly allows 2 star players to explore their options ahead of next LCS season

100 Thieves didn’t find any success at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with the team not even picking up a single win during the group stage. Seeing that 100T are in desperate need of improvements if they plan on making Worlds next year and standing up to the Asian giants, the organization allowed Can “Closer” Çelik and Felix “Abbedagge” Braun to explore their options.
dotesports.com

FURIA’s arT chimes in on IEM Rio Major crowd potentially helping teams on stage

A new issue surfaced during the IEM CS:GO Rio Major after the audience at the venue helped their favorite teams by giving away opponents’ positions. Now, FURIA’s in-game leader has commented on the problem. Andrei “art” Piovezan underplayed the criticism towards the Brazilian crowd, saying there will always...
dotesports.com

All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
dotesports.com

All Teamfight Tactics champions in Set 8

A TFT Dev Drop video released on Nov. 1 featuring the first look at the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set, Monsters Attack!, and some of the new champions that are coming with it. The arrival of Set Eight makes Augments the main mechanic of the game, as well as bringing back...
dotesports.com

How to watch TFT North American Dragonlands Regional Finals

A total of 24 North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete for World Championship seeds in the Regional Finals. From dragons to mage casters, the North American TFT Regional Finals will determine the final three seeds at the World Championship. The NA region gets four seeds in total, with Amde earning the first at the Set Seven Mid-Set Finale. The final three will get awarded to three players at the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6. All players who earn a seed at the TFT Dragonlands World Championship will compete from Nov. 18 to 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
dotesports.com

Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
dotesports.com

Torzsi knives Fnatic and leads MOUZ to IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

MOUZ have become the first team from the Challengers Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 to qualify for the Legends Stage after defeating Fnatic in the 2-0 bracket with a 2-1 score today. A great deal of MOUZ’s success comes from the individual prowess of Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás,...
dotesports.com

All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends

Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy