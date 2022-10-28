ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Fix Ctrl + Alt + Delete Not Working on Windows 11

Ctrl + Alt + Delete is a keyboard shortcut that you can use to terminate non-responsive processes. You can also use this approach to kill applications that have a high memory consumption, restart a computer, open the Task Manager, or log out of Windows. But what if it suddenly stops responding?
How to Recover Your CCleaner Pro Key on Windows

When you upgrade CCleaner from the free version to Professional or Professional Plus, you'll be required to enter a license key to unlock the pro features. Here's what to do if you have lost your pro key for CCleaner for Windows and need to recover it. When You Might Need...
How to Fix the Ubuntu Login Loop Issue

Few things can throw you into a panic faster than trying to log into your computer and being denied entry. You click on your username. You enter your password. You hit Enter and… nothing. Unfortunately, this kind of experience is more common than you might think with Ubuntu. The...
Is the Mail App Not Syncing on Windows? Here How to Fix it

One of the biggest benefits of using apps like Outlook and the Mail app is the synchronization across devices—the changes you make on your laptop will reflect on your phone or PC. These apps can, however, stop syncing on Windows occasionally, as this has been the case with the Mail recently, which is an email client designed by Microsoft.
How to Prevent Malware on Your Android Device

Malware seems to find a way to seep into almost any device. Computers, smartphones, and even smartwatches are all at risk, even if they're just used as a door for malware to enter a different device on the same network. There are some steps you can take, though, to prevent...
Expand Your Vocabulary With These 6 Dictionary Apps for Android and iPhone

If you've ever held a physical dictionary in your hands, you know how large and heavy they can be. With the modern marvel of smartphones, all those words and definitions that fill the pages of a physical dictionary can be accessed at any time, anywhere you are. As you'd expect,...
How to Use lsof to Track Down Open Files on Linux

Have you ever tried to close your shell or unmount a drive only to get an error that one or more files are in use? Or perhaps you've tried to edit a file only to find it's locked by another program?. Maybe you're worried that someone has somehow gained unauthorized...
How to See Recently Opened Files on Windows

Have you recently edited a file, then accidentally closed it and lost it somewhere? Do you want to know which files someone you're sharing your computer with opened recently? Locating recently opened files is super easy with Windows. So, whether you wish to re-edit recently closed files or track who accessed them last time, you can do so easily.
macOS Catalina vs. Big Sur: Which Is Better?

You might be wondering whether to run macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur on your Mac. The final decision to upgrade to macOS Big Sur is yours. However, it's essential to consider what's new in Big Sur and whether it's worth an upgrade or not. This also depends on your...
How to Add or Remove Games From Intel Graphics Command Center on Windows

If you have an Intel graphics card installed on your Windows computer, you can optimize games to run smoothly on it with a few clicks. All you need to do is add them to the Intel Graphics Command Center, and the program will take care of the rest. That way, you don’t have to fiddle with the Intel Graphics Settings to get the best gaming performance.
Go Packages for Your Next CLI App

Command Line Interfaces (CLIs) are still popular even in the face of Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) and their interactive visual components. CLIs are still in use due to their simplicity, ease, speed, and fewer resources required to set up a CLI application. Most CLI apps run on the operating system’s...
How to Fix the Japanese Keyword Hack on WordPress and Secure Your Site

Websites powered by WordPress can get hacked or compromised. WordPress is a secure platform; however, it is often the little things that go unnoticed by the website admin, which leaves the service vulnerable. The intention of an attacker can be to add spam, delete your content, temporarily disrupt business, and more. And the Japanese keyword hack is one such technique that affects your website in many ways.
How to Remove a Stuck Disk From Your PS5

Getting a game disk — or, god forbid, any other sort of foreign object—stuck in your beloved PS5 is very stressful. There is, however, a simple trick that you can use to manually eject a disk that has become lodged in your console without having to completely dismantle it and potentially void your warranty.
How to Set Up Windows Image Repair Scan Shortcuts in Windows 11

Windows 11 has a Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) command utility for scanning and repairing the Windows image file. Its RestoreHealth command can fix a corrupted image and all the issues that arise from it. The command can also fix the System File Checker tool when it’s not working, because the SFC tool utilizes files from the system image to do its job.
Why You Shouldn't Bypass Windows 11's Hardware Requirements

It's time to install Windows 11, and you've been caught at the hardware requirements. They're easy enough to bypass, but should you?. Let's look into whether it's a good idea to bypass the Windows 11 hardware requirements. Bypassing Windows 11's Hardware Requirements. The Windows 11 hardware requirements are fairly light....
4 Reasons Why AlmaLinux Is a Better CentOS Alternative

CentOS will reach its end of life in June 2024. As of 2022, it powers a lot of servers around the world, in fact, back in 2010 it was the most popular Linux server distro. Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS is a solid Linux OS that powers enterprise desktops and servers.
The 4 Main Types of Spoofing Attacks and How to Prevent Them

Have you ever been spoofed? You probably have, even if you don't realize it, because the term "spoofing" refers to any effort by a threat actor that involves them pretending to be someone or something else. So if you've ever received an email that claimed to be from your ISP...
How to Use Adobe Illustrator's Intertwine Tool for Non-Destructive Layering

Adobe has added to its extensive tool kit once more. Introducing the Intertwine feature in Illustrator, which lets you layer and intertwine elements non-destructively. This tool allows you to edit illustrations at the click of a button by changing the layering without needless copying and pasting or adding new layers. Here’s how to use it.

