San Luis Obispo Tribune
Should Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Come Off The Bench?
View the original article to see embedded media. At 36, Kyle Lowry is no longer the point guard he was when he was a perennial All-Star. He hasn't been as dominant as in year's past because of age. While Lowry was a solid addition last year, there are some who think he would be better suited to come off the bench.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suggs returns, Carter Jr. ties career-high but Magic blow late lead to Thunder
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs’ return from his ankle injury and Wendell Carter Jr. tying his career high in points weren’t enough to put the Orlando Magic over the hump against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Suggs, who was sidelined for the last five games because of a sprained...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Timberwolves reserves make it close, but Suns triumph 116-107
The Timberwolves' supposedly soft opening of the schedule, one in which they only won one more game than they lost, came to an end Tuesday night. After looking inconsistent in the first handful of games, now came a test of their two-big lineup against one of the best teams in the Western Conference in recent years, Phoenix.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chris Duarte breaks out of slump in Brooklyn, drops career-high 30 points for Indiana Pacers
Chris Duarte was struggling for the Indiana Pacers to start the ongoing season. The two-year pro was averaging 7.1 points per game on 33.3% shooting over the Pacers first seven games, and he was in need of a way to emerge from his slump. Now it's been eight games, and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Sacramento Kings At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odds, Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Kings meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of December 9, 2001. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their homecourt. The Heat are 44-24 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 29-5 in home games and 15-19 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox (ankle) Donte DiVincenzo (strained left hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are out.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s Going to Be a Long Process’: Tim Hardaway Jr. Hopes Mavs Fans are Patient with Him
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is still trying to find his groove through six games in the 2022-23 regular season. Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery last season on Feb. 1 to repair a break in his fifth metatarsal bone on his left foot, which forced him out for the remainder of both the regular season and postseason.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings
The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. They’ve failed to play complimentary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time. One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
