Bonnie Veitch White, obituary
We are sad to announce the death of Bonnie Patricia Veitch White who passed away in the care of Hospice on October 4, 2022 at the age of 85. Bonnie was a warm and loving mother, aunt, mother-in-law, and grandmother, both to her own family, as well as to anyone she found in need of nurturing, a listening ear, warm hug or a kind message. She is greatly missed.
Marie Alice (Cleaves) Tysinger, obituary
WALDOBORO — Marie Alice (Cleaves) Tysinger, 77, formally of Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania and currently residing in Waldoboro, Maine and Mount Dora, Florida, went to be with her Lord October 26, 2022. Marie was born May 17, 1945, in Augusta, Maine, the daughter of the late Royal Lewis Cleaves...
Bernard Young, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Bernard Ivan Young passed away October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, including his wife Rachel, at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born September 21, 1935, the son of Bernice (Lermond) and Ivan Young of Millertown in Lincolnville. In 1952 the family moved to the Youngtown Corner Farmhouse.
Sally J. Smith, obituary
JEFFERSON — Sally J. Smith, 73, passed away at Maine General Hospital on October 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Sally was born on December 18, 1948, in Rockland, the daughter of Oscar and Almacia Jane (Wellman) Upham. Sally grew up in Union and attended local schools and graduated from Thompson Memorial High School in Union. She also attended business school in Portland.
Rocky's Retirement
Since we got here in the early 1980s there’s been considerable evolution at the airport, but one important element never changed: Rocky Stenger was always there to ease the way. Rocky (and then Kim and Brad) made Owl’s Head feel like home. Whether Colgan or Cape Air, what other airline calls you if there’s fog or when your lost bag turns up? What other airline greets you by name—first name, at that—and offers helpful advice on your itinerary?
Restorative Justice Project Maine thanks the community
The Restorative Justice Project Maine would like to extend our sincerest thank you to the community for selecting us as a recipient of the recent generous funding opportunity from Rockland Rebound. We feel honored that our fellow community members voted in support of our mission to promote a justice that...
Thankful for all that Vicki Doudera has done, look forward to another term
Whether it's working diligently to bring faster internet to our towns, taking a hands on role attacking our affordable housing crisis, or tirelessly championing the protection of Maine's environment, Vicki Doudera has handled it all with aplomb. Through her amicable and determined efforts, Vicki has already ensured that our state...
Voting to reelect Vicki Doudera Nov. 8
For the recent six years I served on the Camden Select Board I had many opportunities to work with Vicki Doudera. Before she was elected to the District 94 seat in the Maine Legislature Vicki and I worked together on a number of town committees. She was volunteering her time working for the citizens of Camden years before she ran for political office.
Joyce Collins Rose, notice
SEARSMONT — Joyce Collins Rose, 75 of Searmont, passed away on October 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service and family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For her full life story and to share condolences with the family visit...
Heather ‘Betsy’ Garrold thanks voters in District 38 for taking the time to chat
In this final week of campaigning before the November 8 election I wanted to take a moment to thank all the voters in District 38 (Unity, Thorndike, Knox, Brooks, Waldo, Jackson, Monroe, Swanville and western Frankfort) for taking the time to chat with me at various events and at their own doors during this election season.
Rockland Rotary appreciates support for inaugural cornhole event
Rockland Rotary sponsored their 1st Cornhole Tournament for adults and children on a gorgeous fall day at the American Legion, Saturday, October 16, 2022. We sold delicious homemade baked items, Charlie's famous chili, grilled cheeseburgers & hotdogs. Rockland Rotary would like to thank the American Legion, all who generously donated raffle items, baked goods, and helped with this event.
Thomaston and Rockport dress up for Halloween 2022
Residents and business associates in Thomaston, Rockland, and Rockport dressed up and stepped out for Halloween 2022, Monday, Oct. 31, sharing creative costumes, mixing and mingling, and of course, snagging fun-size wrappers of sweetness. In Thomaston, families gathered between the middle school and the Lura Libby municipal building for a...
South School, Thomaston Grammar celebrate Halloween 2022
South School elementary school, in Rockland, and Thomaston Grammar School are among the many schools nationwide that shed their everyday clothing in favor of costumes fit for the imagination. The two local schools share their 2022 Halloween fun. South School Halloween Celebration. Dinosaurs, princesses, witches, knights, ninjas, wolves, bears, crayons,...
Nov. 1 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Camden Garden Club welcomes new members
CAMDEN — The Camden Garden Club welcomes new members. The Club celebrated the new additions during the traditional New Members Coffee which took place October 14 at the home of Membership Chair Karen Cease. 14 new members joined the Club in 2022, bringing the total membership to 88. New...
Halloween 2022 rolls into Camden on balmy air, smiles and treats
Pearl Street in Camden was lively Halloween evening, and despite municipal attempts to encourage trick or treating in other parts of town, the sidewalks along this particular road were as popular as ever Oct. 31.
‘He asks me to talk to the community, as though I am a spokesperson’
Marshall and I call him Sire. Because he asked us to. He goes by other names. He can be found on the Belfast waterfront always close to his wheeled cart. His skin is dark, but he says he's not black. It's true, he's more a chocolate color with matching eyes.
Publicly-owned Midcoast Internet Development Corporation expands membership
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Internet Development Corporation, comprising Camden, Rockport, Rockland and Thomaston, has expanded its membership to include Cushing, Morrill, Belmont and Starks. This publicly-owned utility was incorporated in 2021 as a nonprofit with a board of directors consisting of one member from each of the participating towns.
Watts Hall invites creative talent for holiday event
THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Players announces a Merry Mannequin Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10. Individuals or teams are welcome. The morning until noon will be spent in Watts Hall transforming evergreen boughs into gorgeous holiday gowns utilizing dress forms, chicken wire and greens provided by WHCP, and embellishments provided by participants. Ribbons, ornaments, additional greenery, twinkle lights, natural or manufactured items are encouraged.
Rockport voters should reject Select Board overreach
Tuesday, November 8, in-person Rockport Vvoters will be asked by the Select Board, in a 5:0 recommendation, to simplify the way Town Managers are hired in Warrant Article 9, altering the town’s charter, Article 3, Section 2: Appointment Process. Comparing the new language to the old, what currently takes more than 500 words is boiled down to a mere 150.
