WSFA
18-year-old dies days after Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen has died after being shot in Prattville, according to police. Prattville authorities said the 18-year-old male victim died of his injuries Saturday, four days after the shooting. His identity has not been released. Officers said they responded to the area of Tenth Street Tuesday...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
WTVM
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
alabamanews.net
CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives
An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
Clanton Advertiser
Teenager dies in shooting incident
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Chilton County High School student in a shooting incident on Oct. 26 near the river on County Road 28. The student has been identified as Bryan Scarbrough. Whether the shooting, which took place shortly after noon, was an...
Reward offered in September shooting death of Montgomery man
A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 24-year-old Montgomery man. Adarius “Lil D” Felder, 24, was shot and killed Sept. 9 in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. That location is Midtown Oaks Apartments. Central Alabama Crime...
Suspect in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart extradited to Alabama
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County father is back in Alabama. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies extradited Jones to Alabama from Oklahoma. He was booked into the jail just before 9:30 p.m....
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25
• A resident of Hideaway Circle filed a theft report. • Clarenski Hill of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant. • Robert Jackson of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant of probation revocation. Oct. 21. • A resident of Dusty Road in Tallassee filed...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide
A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
WTVM
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court has sentenced a man to life plus an additional 20 years in prison. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says on Oct. 26, Rico Maddox was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. According to Lee County officials, the Opelika...
Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
WSFA
Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
alreporter.com
Second incarcerated man dies in state prison over the weekend
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional Facility over the weekend. Daeshun Mincey, a 21-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive at the...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
alabamanews.net
A Selma Man Shot, Another Charged with Murder
A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening. Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker. He says Walker was shot multiple...
WSFA
Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
