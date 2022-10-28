ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

WSFA

18-year-old dies days after Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen has died after being shot in Prattville, according to police. Prattville authorities said the 18-year-old male victim died of his injuries Saturday, four days after the shooting. His identity has not been released. Officers said they responded to the area of Tenth Street Tuesday...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
LANETT, AL
alabamanews.net

CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives

An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash

A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Clanton Advertiser

Teenager dies in shooting incident

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Chilton County High School student in a shooting incident on Oct. 26 near the river on County Road 28. The student has been identified as Bryan Scarbrough. Whether the shooting, which took place shortly after noon, was an...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
CLANTON, AL
WTVM

Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court has sentenced a man to life plus an additional 20 years in prison. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says on Oct. 26, Rico Maddox was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. According to Lee County officials, the Opelika...
LEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

Second incarcerated man dies in state prison over the weekend

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional Facility over the weekend. Daeshun Mincey, a 21-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive at the...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Body Found in Selma

A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

A Selma Man Shot, Another Charged with Murder

A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening. Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker. He says Walker was shot multiple...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
MONTGOMERY, AL

