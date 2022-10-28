Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
QC stages work to add more color, diversity
When Circa ’21 on Nov. 9 opens the Irving Berlin holiday musical, “White Christmas,” the color of the title could refer not just to snow. Like many Quad Cities theatrical productions, the 22-member cast will be comprised of all white actors. More than a year after Quad City Music Guild led a concerted effort to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on local stages, progress remains challenging and slow going.
QC brothers honored to play heroic WWII brothers
Quad Cities brothers Emmanuel and Eric Juarez play real-life World War II heroes and siblings Joe and Frank Sandoval in a new film premiering Veterans Day weekend. Fourth Wall Films’ new Hero Street documentary, “An Infantryman From Hero Street” will be shown at the Putnam’s Giant Screen Theater (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Both Eric, 28, and Manny, 31, are thrilled to both have the opportunity to honor the sacrifice of the Sandovals of Silvis, who did not survive their 20s.
New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf
Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
Double your donation to Common Chord by Monday
You have an opportunity to help Common Chord, 2nd and Main streets, Davenport, meet its fall fundraising goal. The nonprofit organization (formerly known as River Music Experience) has met 25% of its Fall Fundraising Campaign of $20,000. Any donations made between now and Monday, Oct. 31st will be met and matched up to $2,500 from a dear friend of Common Chord, according to a Friday announcement.
QC documentary filmmakers win two regional Emmys
Moline-based documentary filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle have earned their second and third Mid-America Emmy awards. On Facebook Sunday, they announced with their partner Garry McGee that their film, “Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” won an Emmy in the Historical Documentary category last night, Oct. 29. “We share...
Tourism stakeholder group to meet Monday
After passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, the City of Rock Island was allocated $26.5 million by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. City council members formally approved a resolution during the Oct. 10 city council meeting adopting the City’s ARPA Plan and its funding recommendations, including assistance to specific areas of need.
Crews on scene of house fire early Sunday
Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that started shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a house at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. A haze of smoke still hung in the air as crews used fans to remove smoke from the home on the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.
$1M grant lets Humility Homes expand services in IA
Humility Homes & Services (HHSI) and the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services (7thJDDCS) received a $1 million grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing for individuals to ensure treatment and services for clients who experience chronic substance abuse, substance dependency and who are involved in the judicial system. This grant will cover five counties in Iowa – Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott.
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
Scott County Attorney candidates on gangs
Thanks for checking out this web extra. Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Scott County Attorney candidates Caleb Copley and Kelly Cunningham-Haan ran long. The issue we didn’t have time to bring to you on “4 the Record” is the prosecution of gangs. In Scott County, gangs were...
Man shot in Muscatine
One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more. The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m. The man...
Police allege suspect threw cement brick to break into home; chased victim
A 33-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he broke into a residence and chased a victim. Avery Horton faces a first-degree burglary charge, court records say. According to an arrest affidavit, shortly after 11:38 a.m. Thursday, Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into a...
‘It felt like a kid again playing backyard football’: Hawkeyes enjoy feel-good win
Iowa broke out of their slump with a 33-13 victory over Northwestern, notching their first win in nearly a month. The Hawkeyes dominated in all three phases: Posting a season high in points, sacks, and Drew Stevens drilled a season long 54-yard field goal. No “That’s football“s today from KF, he’s just happy to be back in the win column.
Members of big meth trafficking group sentenced to federal prison
Five people, all from the Quad Cities area, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role as members of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a Friday Justice Department release. Those sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:. • Theodore Thomas Browne, age 50, was...
Scott County Attorney candidates on public defender shortage crisis
We’re back with Kelly Cunningham-Haan and Caleb Copley. There’s a serious problem in the Scott County Court system right now: There is a shortage of public defenders. Iowa doesn’t pay public defenders well. It has a system that encourages law firms to step up to fill the void, but they’re reluctant to. This puts the constitutional right to a fair trial and a speedy trial at risk.
Ferentz proud of Petras’ performance in Hawkeyes’ win: ‘We all believed in him’
Spencer Petras starting at quarterback this week was no sure thing. So unsure that last week’s depth chart listed Iowa’s QB1 as Petras OR Alex Padilla. We didn’t find out who was getting the start until a few hours before kickoff. Iowa’s faced a number of inferior...
Health department holds last walk-in flu shot clinic
The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) will hold its last 2022 walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the same time as the ongoing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The CDC advises that everyone 6 months and older can get the COVID primary vaccine or booster and the...
Hawkeyes snap skid with highest point total in 2022
Spencer Petras threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Drew Stevens kicked four field goals as Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with their highest point total of the season. Northwestern (1-7, 1-4) has lost seven straight.
