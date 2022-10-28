PITTSBURGH — At times, it looks as if star Steelers running back Najee Harris is unsure of where to run. But he might be even less sure of what to say. As Harris struggles for rushing yards in his second season, the 2021 first-round pick seems to be vacillating between frustration and positivity, disappointment and confidence. Shortly after his lowest-carry game of the year, and his fourth in a row held under 70 yards rushing, Harris was asked about running just four times for 0 yards in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Philadelphia. He said he can’t make the holes for himself, that he can’t do everything.

