San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is California holding on to your money? State has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates
Need some extra spending money for the holidays? Check with the State of California. The Golden State has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth a total of $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller’s Office. “Nearly one in three visitors to our website finds property in their name,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A tripledemic in California? 3 viruses have experts worrying about hospital beds
A lot of toddlers and preschoolers in the Sacramento region are coming down with a virus that many parents of very young children have never seen before. The number of cases are climbing sharply even as two other viruses — the flu and COVID-19 — are widely expected to surge over the fall and winter.
