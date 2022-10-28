Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The plight of Najee Harris: Face of Steelers’ offense is at a loss in Year 2
PITTSBURGH — At times, it looks as if star Steelers running back Najee Harris is unsure of where to run. But he might be even less sure of what to say. As Harris struggles for rushing yards in his second season, the 2021 first-round pick seems to be vacillating between frustration and positivity, disappointment and confidence. Shortly after his lowest-carry game of the year, and his fourth in a row held under 70 yards rushing, Harris was asked about running just four times for 0 yards in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Philadelphia. He said he can’t make the holes for himself, that he can’t do everything.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys release DT Trysten Hill after no deal at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday after being unable to find a trade partner before the deadline. Hill was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, then a victim of a numbers game on the defensive line for a team that soon will need a spot on the active roster for end Tarell Basham.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes
A sturdy back with excellent feet and the vision to press the hole and burst to make it count. Definition of a big back. Tall for the position with mass throughout the upper body and posterior chain. Initial quickness and footwork shine, especially given the high-cut nature of his frame. Easy sightlines that he leverages into correct gaps for gains. Sees the cutback and has the agility to hit it and go. Significant growth as a power back from 2021 to 2022. See the added physicality at all three levels of the defense. Contact balance, stiff arms, and the capability to break arm tackles all saw upgrades. Primarily an early down back that is alleviated in obvious passing situations. Yet to see a homerun hit in terms of explosive runs, leaving questions about his long speed. Thomas has a colossal frame that drags defenders and wears down defenses over the course of a game. His mixture of quickness and power allocates yards in both gap and zone run plays. He's largely limited to an early down role, with little utility on passing downs, placing constraints on his overall projection.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: The Draft Impact of Brenton Cox Jr.’s Dismissal from the Florida Gators
Earlier this week, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier dismissed EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. from the team. In Florida's most recent game against Georgia, Cox threw a punch in the end zone after he was horse-collared on a Bulldogs touchdown run. Coach Napier said the punch was not the sole reason for the dismissal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Shows Promise in Loss vs. Commanders
The Indianapolis Colts made a shocking move a week ago when they underwent a change at the quarterback position. Out was Matt Ryan, the 15-year former NFL MVP who struggled in seven games to start the year. In was Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2021 who had yet to make his first career NFL start. That time would come this weekend as the Colts took on the Washington Commanders.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. They’ve failed to play complimentary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time. One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings
The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tucker Kraft, Tight End, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Tucker Kraft showed out in 2021, where he earned several All-American Honors and First Team All-American nominations. Kraft was also an excellent student in 2021, where he was on the Conference’s Honor Roll in 2021. What made his season so impressive was he had almost eight hundred receiving yards and was second on the team in catches. Kraft is from Timber Lake, South Dakota and attended that school and he played in all three phases of the game, running back, linebacker and punter. As the 2022 season comes near, Kraft will look to have a better season than 2021.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: McCallan Castles, Tight End, California-Davis Aggies
View the original article to see embedded media. McCallan Castles is a Preseason All-American First Team back in 2021 and will look to continue earning those accolades in 2022. Before coming to UC Davis, Castles attended California, where he played three games. Before his college career, he attended Berthoud High School for two years and South Tahoe for another two. At South Tahoe specifically, he had an impressive two thousand yards and twenty-seven touchdowns for the school while also being a four-year letter winner in basketball, two in track and field, and one in baseball. At UC Davis, Castles is an Animal Science major.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 8 NFL Betting Analysis & Takeaways: Bills-Eagles Super Bowl Talk Begins
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 7-0 after hammering their cross-state rival Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Eagles scored an easy NFL betting victory, crushing the 11.5-point spread in a 35-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
The College Gameday trip to visit Deion Sanders and Jackson State turned out to be a very fruitful one. The ratings are in from Saturday morning's show and it was wildly successful. ESPN Public Relations tweeted that the show prior to the Jackson State – Southern University game had just over 1.8 million viewers for its best Week Nine start since 2009. The show's final hour was even more successful with 2.3 million viewers tuning in.
Giants' Joe Schoen: Kadarius Toney trade was 'best for the organization'
The New York Giants selected Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was thought he would be the next big thing for the Giants; that he would contribute immediately and have a role with the team for years to come. As we all know...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022
The Bruins’ longtime signal-caller has cemented himself as a contender for one of college football’s most prestigious awards. The Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2022 was unveiled Tuesday morning, and UCLA football super senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson was on the list. By making the cut, Thompson-Robinson becomes one of the 40 players eligible to win the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award in December.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stefon Diggs ‘Finishes’ Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
