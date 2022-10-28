ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Gabby Giffords to Paul Pelosi, a list of recent attacks, threats against political figures

By Andrew Sheeler
 4 days ago

The early Friday morning assault of Paul Pelosi , husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the latest incident in the disturbing trend of violence and rhetoric aimed at elected officials.

Here’s a rundown of other recent attacks and threats:

  • Earlier this year, an unknown person smashed in a window in the home of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
  • In July, a man was arrested after standing outside the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, threatening to kill her and telling her to go back to India.
  • In June, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, who sits on the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, shared a letter containing a death threat he received.
  • In November 2021, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, played a recording of a death threat that she received after Rep. Lauren Boebert, D-Colorado, made an Islamophobic statement about her.
  • Also in November 2021, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Michigan, announced that he had received multiple death threats after voting for President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.
  • In January 2021, an army of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was ratifying the 2020 presidential election results, with some looking for Speaker Pelosi and others chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”
  • In 2019, after the Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video comparing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Cuba’s Fidel Castro, the congresswoman shared a series of tweets discussing the death threats that incidents like that inspire.
  • In 2017, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was shot and seriously wounded during a congressional baseball practice.
  • In 2011, Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Arizona, was shot and seriously wounded , and several other people were killed, during a meeting with constituents.

