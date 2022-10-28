ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden's Father Discovers How Close Terror Can Be In Haunted Hotel

By Ron Dicker
 4 days ago

James Corden ’s parents, Malcolm and Margaret, have delighted fans at several Super Bowls , so it made sense that “The Late Late Show” host would feature them in the Super Bowl of scares, Halloween . (Watch the video below.)

In a segment on Thursday, Malcolm Corden visited the Universal Horror Hotel, noting that Margaret was too much of a “scaredy-cat” to come and was getting her nails done.

What he didn’t know was that she was getting pampered all right ― to frighten the bejesus out her husband as a zombie maid in the hotel.

We see Margaret Corden getting her makeup done and being coached to impart maximum terror.

She proved to be a quick study. Her blood-thirsty scream and lunge paralyzed Malcolm Corden in fear.

But how many zombies say, “Give us a kiss”?

Malcolm Corden finally realized what was up and asked Margaret Corden to save the maid’s outfit for his birthday.

James Corden might have behaved like a jerk recently at a New York City restaurant ― but his folks are always welcome in these goofy bits.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

