James Corden's Father Discovers How Close Terror Can Be In Haunted Hotel
James Corden ’s parents, Malcolm and Margaret, have delighted fans at several Super Bowls , so it made sense that “The Late Late Show” host would feature them in the Super Bowl of scares, Halloween . (Watch the video below.)
In a segment on Thursday, Malcolm Corden visited the Universal Horror Hotel, noting that Margaret was too much of a “scaredy-cat” to come and was getting her nails done.
What he didn’t know was that she was getting pampered all right ― to frighten the bejesus out her husband as a zombie maid in the hotel.
We see Margaret Corden getting her makeup done and being coached to impart maximum terror.
She proved to be a quick study. Her blood-thirsty scream and lunge paralyzed Malcolm Corden in fear.
But how many zombies say, “Give us a kiss”?
Malcolm Corden finally realized what was up and asked Margaret Corden to save the maid’s outfit for his birthday.
James Corden might have behaved like a jerk recently at a New York City restaurant ― but his folks are always welcome in these goofy bits.
