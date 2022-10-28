ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87 two days after false report

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

Goodness gracious.

Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away just two days after he was falsely reported as dead , Page Six can confirm. He was 87.

The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep, Zach Farnum, confirmed his death to us via email.

The publicist also told us that the rock ‘n’ roll icon died on Friday at his home in DeSoto County, Miss.

Earlier this week, Farnum was fuming over a TMZ article that incorrectly broke the news of Lewis’ death before he had actually died.

“He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip,” the publicist told us at the time.

Lewis had been dealing with health issues lately, according to a Facebook post shared on his official page earlier this month.

The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The legendary Jerry Lee was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony.”

The “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” singer told his fans at the time, “It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person.

“I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today — I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.”

The “Killer” was known for his piano-playing skills.
Lewis — famously dubbed “The Killer” — was known for his iconic piano-playing skills and was part of a group of rock legends including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard.

He was the first person inducted into the first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

The Recording Academy honored Lewis with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005 and earlier this month, he was formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Despite his professional accolades, Lewis was also seen as a controversial figure for his personal relationships.

He was married seven times, including bigamous marriages and a marriage with his underage cousin, Myra Gale Brown, who was 13 years old when they wed.

Lewis had six children during his marriages. Two of them tragically died young, one in a swimming pool accident and one in a car crash.

