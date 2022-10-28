Heidi Klum’s model daughter Leni on ‘nepo baby’ label: ‘I am putting in the work’

Leni Klum might have famous parents, but she’s still “doing the work and putting in the time” to make it as a model.

In a new interview with People , the 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal was asked how she felt about the “nepo baby” stereotype, considering her celebrity mom and dad — and while Leni acknowledged she “got a lift into” the industry, she said she’s got her own work ethic to back up her success thus far.

“It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,” Leni said.

“I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom.”

Leni looks strikingly similar to her supermodel mom, Heidi. leniklum/Instagram

Continued the college freshman, “I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school . My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”

Although Leni scored her first big fashion-industry job at 16, covering Vogue Germany with Heidi in 2020, she told People she was bitten by the modeling bug years earlier.

“I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes,” Leni shared. “I said ‘Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.’ And she was like, ‘Absolutely not.'”

Leni, who recently moved to New York City to further her modeling career and also study interior design, called living in the Big Apple “amazing” and said her “minimalist” decor tastes were much different than those of her mother, who is “a maximalist, with fashion too.”

The mother/daughter duo showed off their covers of Harper’s Bazaar. leniklum/Instagram

“She keeps everything — even if it doesn’t fit anymore or if she doesn’t like it,” Leni said of her mother’s expansive wardrobe. “Her closet is wild. It is huge. It’s stacked. You can’t even move. There’s so much stuff.”

In contrast, the teen said, “My closet is almost empty. There needs to be an inch in between each hanger, so I can see all of the pieces.”