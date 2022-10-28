‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Won’t Premiere Until 2024, Says HBO Max Chief

Sorry, House of the Dragon fans, but it looks like we’ll be waiting a while to see just how Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) avenges her son’s death in the show’s second season. HBO Max chief Casey Bloys just confirmed what we all feared most — that Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel series won’t air until 2024.

While speaking with Vulture about the success of the series, which averaged 29 million viewers each week and became the network’s most-watched series since its predecessor ended in 2019, Bloys said, “Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24,” regarding the highly anticipated second season, which was announced shortly after the show’s premiere episode.

The chief is also staying mum on what fans can expect for Season 2, telling the outlet, “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns …you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

Regarding rumors of a second Game of Thrones spinoff series, which still has yet to be green-lit, Bloys said it likely wouldn’t come out before the second installment of House of the Dragons, if it were to happen.

“I think probably the next thing would be season two,” he said. “I try not to comment too much on development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George [R.R. Martin] is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward.”

When asked if he would be open to releasing a “new chapter of the Seven Kingdoms saga” every year should the right story for a second spinoff work out, he said, “Well, let’s see. That would be nice. That would be nice.”

The entire first season of House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.