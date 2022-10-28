ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jordan Smith cruises to 3-shot win at Portugal Masters

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Jordan Smith led from start to finish to win the Portugal Masters for his first European tour victory in more than five years on Sunday. Smith shot an 8-under 63 to finish the tournament at 30 under par. The Englishman ended three shots ahead of Gavin Green, who was trying to give Malaysia its first European tour win.
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's human rights envoy said Sunday that she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days. Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who appeared to...
LAFC advances to MLS Cup final with 3-0 win over Austin FC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thanks to Cristian “Chicho” Arango, Los Angeles Football Club is headed to the MLS Cup final for the first time. Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game on Sunday in LAFC's 3-0 victory over Austin FC in the Western Conference final.
