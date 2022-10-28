ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood soldier suspected of multiple sexual assaults in jail

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8hJy_0iqMZwVC00

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A Fort Hood soldier is being held in jail, suspected of committing multiple sexual assaults at the U.S. Army installation.

US military seeks to address mental health

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said the 29-year-old soldier, whose name was not released, was assigned to the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. The soldier was detained earlier this month on Oct. 2 after the alleged sexual assault of a fellow soldier.

The suspect is now being held at the Bell County Jail, the division told KXAN. CID did not specify what the soldier is being charged with, but they are linked to previous assaults, too.

Confirmed: Fort Hood will soon be Fort Cavazos; named after Kingsville hero

CID said in July, special agents found commonalities between unresolved investigations but couldn’t link the crimes then. At the time, Fort Hood was taking steps to reinforce safety and security on the installation.

CID said these safety efforts included:

  • safety briefings;
  • education on how to report suspicious activity;
  • self-defense classes for women;
  • inspections of the barracks for safety equipment and procedures;
  • and the rollout of investigative tools, which helped with identifying the suspect in this case.

“We continue to work with leaders throughout Fort Hood to build on safety awareness, and we will pursue any incidents of sexual assault,” said CID Special Agent-in-Charge Maria Thomas. “Army CID thoroughly investigates every report of alleged felony-level sexual misconduct and follows every lead available.”

Any criminal or suspicious activity can be reported online to the Army CID .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Texas monkey smuggler pleads guilty, could face 20 years, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman could face 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to smuggling a spider monkey into the country and then fleeing from law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, of Katy, pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without first declaring and […]
KATY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP reports 10 arrests from two smuggling attempts in the Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ten recent smuggling arrests in the Rio Grande Valley came through the coordinated efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement officials. The Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol reported that its agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted two smuggling events leading to the […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas ‘Clear Alert’ lifted for Falfurrias man found in Mexico

FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas “Clear Alert” has been lifted after a missing man was found in Monterey Mexico. Noel Garza, 56, had been missing since Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice Street in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Oct. 23. Brooks County Sheriff’s Deputies told ValleyCentral that Garza was […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Activists put pressure on Texas to release maternal mortality data, accuse state of playing politics

Maternal Health Equity Collaborative organized a Rally at the State Capitol on Tuesday, demanding that the 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee and Department of State Health Services release the latest data on pregnancy deaths. Texas law requires the report to be released every two years in September. However, the head of DSHS said in a September hearing this year, they're waiting to release the data, until it can be properly interpreted. This hasn't happened before, and activists like those from Maternal Health Equity Collaborative speculate the state is stalling due to it being an election year. It's not clear how the committee is legally allowed to delay releasing this data.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

O’Rourke to campaign across Valley ahead of Election Day

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is expected to make several stops across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday to discuss key topics and encourage communities to vote. Many of O’Rourke’s supporters are waiting for his arrival at the Hidalgo County Annex in Edinburg. Supporters are rallying for the community to cast […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas girls among first children in US to die from flu this season

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials have confirmed to ValleyCentral that a 3-year-old girl’s death earlier this month was flu-related. The CDC on Friday morning updated its pediatric flu death data to reflect that one child had died due to flu this season in the United States. Based on that data, ValleyCentral initially reported that death came from the Rio Grande Valley, but Texas the Department State Health Services later said the Hidalgo County girl was the second death in Texas.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

New poll shows Abbott leads six points for Governor seat

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New poll data finds a change in numbers for incumbent Greg Abbott as the Beto O’Rourke campaign for the gubernatorial seat gains momentum. The new poll was conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler polling center. The university is reporting Abbott has a six point lead over O’Rourke. In late […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Museum to feature four Valley veterans as hometown heroes

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley veterans will be in the spotlight as the Museum of South Texas History applauds hometown heroes. The museum will feature local veterans and include their personal collections in the temporary exhibit “Hometown Heroes of South Texas: A Veterans Day Exhibit,” which opens at 10 a.m. Nov. 5. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy