WOW! They should be embarrassed, ashamed, and disgusted by the unsanitary conditions while serving the public. All these places have a responsibility to make sure everything is cleaned properly before they open to the public! SMH!
House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
Cortland to consider Main Street smoking ban Tuesday
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council will vote tonight on a proposed smoking ban. Introduced in September, Mayor Scott Steve says the ban would eliminate smoking and vaping outside businesses on Main Street. A vote was planned last month but absences on the council forced a delay to tonight’s meeting, which will begin at six o’clock.
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November
(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — A driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into a bridge on the Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday was using GPS, but ignored warning signs for the low bridge, deputies said. Omar M. Clarke, 37, of Stratford, CT, was driving east toward Syracuse when he failed to yield...
Starbucks Broke Law By Closing Unionized Store In Ithaca, Labor Officials Say
A regional director for the National Labor Relations Board says that the closure was retaliatory and Starbucks should have to reopen the store.
Celebrating National Sandwich Day with a roundup of the Ithaca area’s subs
Subs. Hoagies. Grinders. Three different names for the same glorious food item that’s a staple for college students, working people, and retirees alike. In honor of National Sandwich Day on November 3rd, 14850 Dining decided to hit the Finger Lakes Sub Trail and see what the “local” offerings were and how they compared.
Gas prices are on the rise in Central New York again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After months of the gas price cooling off, it appears that we may be experiencing rising prices again. The national average is now $3.76, down $0.03 from October 24. Now, gas prices are on the rise here at home. New York’s average is now $3.82,...
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor catches fire, building a loss, firefighters say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor caught fire Tuesday, causing so much damage the building is a loss, firefighters said. At 10:46 a.m. first responders received a call that the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina on the banks of Seneca River was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Utica, NY
Utica is a bustling city in Oneida County, New York State. With a population of over 65,000 per the United States 2020 census, it is the tenth most populous city in the state. It may sound modest by today’s standards. In 1845, Utica was the 29th largest city in...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
