RECALL: Western U.S. Costco Chicken Patties May Contain Plastic
A voluntary recall by one of the largest manufacturers of packaged frozen chicken in the United States is underway. Foster Farms, Farmerville, La. Establishment, announced the recall on October 29, and the flagged products were shipped to Costco stores throughout the western United States. Foster Farms has recalled nearly 150,000...
Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter weighs in on constitutional amendment, allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down
States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
New Executive Director Named for Southern Idaho Tourism
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho Tourism will have new leadership to promote the Magic Valley. The non-profit organization announced it has picked Sarah Rohrbach to take over as executive director when Melissa Barry steps down. Rohrbach started with Southern Idaho Tourism in 2018 working with social media, writing for visistsouthidaho.com, and capturing the beauty of the region on camera. "Sarah's ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development," Daniel Olmstead, board chair for Southern Idaho Tourism. "We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region." Rohrbach has run a side business called Earth to Sarah Media that has played an important part in Southern Idaho Tourism's success, according to outgoing Director Barry, "Sarah has a keen eye, an excellent understanding of tourism and recreation, and is a fantastic choice for Southern Idaho Tourism. There are great things in store for the Magic Valley." Rohrbach is currently training to take over the position.
Here’s How To Donate Leftover Halloween Candy To Idaho Soldiers
For those in the Gem State that collected way too much candy during the Halloween celebration, you can donate some to Idaho troops currently serving our country overseas and perhaps save yourself a hefty bill from the dentist. Prior to taking our young son trick or treating Monday night on...
One of the Very Best Christmas Lights Displays in America is in Idaho
If you're that type of person who just couldn't wait for 12:01 a.m. on November 1 to arrive so you could start decking the halls, then this is most definitely something you want to add to your Christmas bucket list!. The Treasure Valley has some phenomenal Christmas light displays. Every...
Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Vegetable, Says Survey
As we prepare to take down the Halloween decorations and begin to check food items off our Thanksgiving menu, one food website believes they have figured out what Idahoans love the most as a turkey day side. Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Over the weekend, my wife and I went out...
eastidahonews.com
Why Idaho’s 15th governor is deemed one of the Gem State’s ‘most fascinating political figures’
IDAHO FALLS – When Charles Benjamin Ross was elected Idaho’s 15th governor in 1930, he was different from his predecessors in several ways. The 54-year-old Pocatello man had a 16,000 vote lead over his Republican opponent John McMurray and was the state’s first Democratic Governor in more than a decade. He was also the first native Idahoan to hold the position.
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
KTVB
Former Idaho Governor Otter discusses constitutional amendment
Should the Idaho legislature be allowed to call themselves back into session? That is the question on this year's ballot.
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Republican incumbent for District 28 senator being challenged by independent candidate
IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Jim Guthrie is being challenged by Mike Saville in the race for Senator in District 28. District 28 includes all of Franklin and Power counties, and parts of Bannock County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be...
travelnowsmart.com
Heise Hot Springs in Idaho
Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
kmvt
Governor Brad Little Endorses Republican Debbie Critchfield for Idaho Superintendent
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)– Governor Brad Little has formally endorsed Debbie Critchfield to be Idaho’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I know Debbie will uphold our constitutional obligation to Idaho students and schools,” said Governor Brad Little. “We have great momentum in Idaho, with historic ongoing investments in education. Her experience and track record will ensure these commitments make a difference for Idaho students– from early literacy to college and career readiness.”
Special Session Rebate Of Up To $600 For Idaho Residents
Idaho is looking out for its residents and giving out financial aid. The state has several existing funds to help citizens cope with high inflation. Another program that was on the books received approval in September.
