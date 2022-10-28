Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft
Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
WNYT
Oregon voter registration program hit minor software glitch
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s pioneering motor voter program, in which residents who interact with the motor vehicle division are automatically registered to vote, hit a minor software speed bump, but the secretary of state said Monday it’s being resolved. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the...
WNYT
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
WNYT
Hochul calls on state police task force to investigate hateful graffiti at Colonie school
Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate hateful graffiti at Forts Ferry Elementary School in North Colonie. Hochul tweeted she is “disgusted by the racist graffiti” found at the school, and is directing assistance from the New York State Police’s Hate Crimes Task Force.
WNYT
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Karen Roper was so shaken by the demise of Roe v. Wade that she joined the abortion-rights struggle in Kentucky, where the future of abortion access could hinge on a constitutional question before voters this election. Roper is part of a volunteer network canvassing neighborhoods...
WNYT
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is using a visit to Florida before next week’s midterm elections to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip...
WNYT
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
WNYT
Police: Gun thief suspect shoved 12-gauge shotgun down his pants
One of the men accused of breaking in to a Kingsbury gun shop is now also facing federal charges. Investigators say he was also caught on video shoving a 12-gauge shotgun down his pants. Jonathon Combs is accused of stealing a shotgun from Calamity Jane’s the week before police say...
WNYT
New poll shows Zeldin leading governors race
A new poll shows that Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has a lead over Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul. The poll, put together by the Trafalgar Group, asked: “If the election for governor were held today, for whom would you vote?”. Zeldin received 48.4%, while Hochul received 47.6%. It has...
WNYT
Comptroller: Overdose deaths up nearly 70% during pandemic
Overdose deaths increased almost 70% during the COVID pandemic. This new report comes from the New York state comptroller. The report says almost 5,000 people died from overdoses from 2019 to 2021. These rates are higher than in 2017 by more than 1,700 deaths. The comptroller’s report says these increased...
Comments / 0