wpde.com
Ready, set, bake! Registration open for Great Conway Gingerbread House Challenge
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — With the sounds of the season already being heard in some households, downtown Conway is putting away the Halloween decorations and getting ready to welcome the Sugar Plum Fairy. Conway Downtown Alive said registration is underway for the Great Conway Gingerbread House Challenge. Bakers can...
Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
WMBF
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer. Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit. “We are crying tears of joy over...
wpde.com
Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey to Kick off Statewide Tour in Florence on Tuesday
Florence, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey will kick off their "Countdown to Freedom" Tour. The tour will include stops in several cities across the state, starting in Florence on November 1 and ending in Charleston on November...
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
wpde.com
Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Free parking season will return to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The city's pay-to-park season runs from March 1 through Oct. 31 every year. Free parking is from No. 1 until Feb. 28 and the meters come down. However, some privately-operated parking lots...
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
BEACH BITES: Brisket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
live5news.com
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee Drexel’s life before she went missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. Authorities believe Drexel, who was 17 years old at the time of her disappearance, was picked up by Raymond...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach plans to add WWII memorial to Warbird Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach is making plans to add a World War II memorial to Warbird Park. The park would be along Farrow Parkway and construction is expected to begin this winter, according to city officials. Days before the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941 the...
wpde.com
Florence community seeking help from city to improve neighborhood
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some neighbors in and around North McQueen Street in the Northwest community of Florence are asking city leaders to help them clean up their community. Kimberly Mitchell said she grew up in the community and it was always a place that was attractive and home...
wpde.com
Tricks, treats & charity: Horry Co. haunted house brings scares, cancer research donations
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WPDE) — Tricks, treats and children were lining the streets for Halloween!. At the Farm in Carolina Forest, ghouls, goblins, monsters and mortals weren't just lining up for candy, they lined up to make their way through the over 2,000 square foot Oakbury Haunted House. Trick-or-treaters...
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
wpde.com
Thousands of dollars given to Habitat Georgetown to help people in need
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Good things are happening down at Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County. They are the only habitat in South Carolina to receive funding from the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. The foundation has awarded $837,000 to 100 nonprofits in South Carolina. The goal...
wpde.com
Crews investigating house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
wpde.com
Florence issues Boil Water Advisory for parts of Meadors Road & West Pointe Subdivision
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Florence water customers located in the 3300-3700 Blocks of Meadors Road and the West Pointe Subdivision. Due to a 10-inch water main break, there has been a disruption of water service to customers in...
