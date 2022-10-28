ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WBTW News13

Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Free parking season returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Free parking season will return to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The city's pay-to-park season runs from March 1 through Oct. 31 every year. Free parking is from No. 1 until Feb. 28 and the meters come down. However, some privately-operated parking lots...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Brisket

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach plans to add WWII memorial to Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach is making plans to add a World War II memorial to Warbird Park. The park would be along Farrow Parkway and construction is expected to begin this winter, according to city officials. Days before the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941 the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Florence community seeking help from city to improve neighborhood

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some neighbors in and around North McQueen Street in the Northwest community of Florence are asking city leaders to help them clean up their community. Kimberly Mitchell said she grew up in the community and it was always a place that was attractive and home...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

