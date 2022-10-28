ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, TN

Kids Hunting For A Cure held in Fayetteville

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — A local nonprofit is hosting its annual hunting event geared towards kids that will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Kids Hunting for a Cure Matt Malone Memorial Chapter Deer Hunt will be held on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

Sign-in for the event will be held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds at 1003 Hedgemonet Avenue from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday. Kids who sign up will have a chance to meet the landowner and guides for their hunts.

An auction is set to kick off at 6 p.m. with guns, hunts, apparel and equipment up for bid, along with several other items.

On Saturday, the hunt will start one our before sunrise at a designated site and will last until around 9 a.m. There will be plenty of kids activities to enjoy, with a lunch served from around 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Food will be free for hunters, guides, camera crews and volunteers. After the lunch hour, kids activities will start back up and last until 2 p.m., with hunting continuing until after sunset.

Music, deer weigh-ins and awards will be presented at the fairgrounds from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Proceeds raised from this event will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital to help develop cures for cancer and childhood diseases.

To register, donate, volunteer, hunt, provide land or guide, you can find all information here.

