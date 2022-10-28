Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
dawgnation.com
Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fed-up fans roast Florida for offensive woes against No. 1 Georgia
Florida football is the latest in a long line of teams to look inept on offense against the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Georgia has now held 13 straight opponents without a touchdown in the first quarter. Florida, to its part, has still yet to score a touchdown as the Bulldogs lead 28-3 heading into the halftime break.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12
In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
Raleigh News & Observer
Paranormal activity cited as reason man was driving without 2 tires, Florida cops say
An SUV missing two tires was stopped along Florida’s Interstate 75, and the driver says paranormal activity was behind the disappearance, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports. It happened, he said, because someone put a curse on him, according to an Oct. 28 news release. The traffic stop...
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play
State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
This State Park Contains Remnants of an Old, Abandoned Town and an Old Cemetary. It Also Has Some of the Best Canoeing.
State of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians enjoy state parks that allow them to learn about and experience Florida's history. It's a bonus if that same park has beautiful natural features that allow one to enjoy being outdoors. Suwannee River State Park does both. It's an incredibly scenic state park with a fascinating history that you can see all around you when you visit.
News4Jax.com
Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
villages-news.com
Roseate Spoonbill Flying Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
This beautiful roseate spoonbill was seen flying over the water behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala temporarily closed for 18 health code violations during failed inspection
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala was forced to temporarily close its doors after a health inspector found 18 health code violations, including four that were considered high priority. According to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Profession Regulation, Darrell’s Diner,...
villages-news.com
Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman
An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
UGA fans react to the death of legendary head coach Vince Dooley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – This year’s edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators is the first since the passing of legendary UGA head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley passed away at 90 years old on Friday afternoon, surrounded by friends and family. Georgia Bulldog fans that […]
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
villages-news.com
New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood
A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
WCJB
Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy expires on Monday, October 31. The disconnection policy for past due balances resumes Tuesday, November 1. Customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill for any reason should contact a service representative. The city wants to remind...
