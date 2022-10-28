ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fed-up fans roast Florida for offensive woes against No. 1 Georgia

Florida football is the latest in a long line of teams to look inept on offense against the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Georgia has now held 13 straight opponents without a touchdown in the first quarter. Florida, to its part, has still yet to score a touchdown as the Bulldogs lead 28-3 heading into the halftime break.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game

One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
ATHENS, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy

Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
MICANOPY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12

In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play

State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

This State Park Contains Remnants of an Old, Abandoned Town and an Old Cemetary. It Also Has Some of the Best Canoeing.

State of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians enjoy state parks that allow them to learn about and experience Florida's history. It's a bonus if that same park has beautiful natural features that allow one to enjoy being outdoors. Suwannee River State Park does both. It's an incredibly scenic state park with a fascinating history that you can see all around you when you visit.
LIVE OAK, FL
News4Jax.com

Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
ORANGE PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman

An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WSAV News 3

UGA fans react to the death of legendary head coach Vince Dooley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – This year’s edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators is the first since the passing of legendary UGA head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley passed away at 90 years old on Friday afternoon, surrounded by friends and family. Georgia Bulldog fans that […]
ATHENS, GA
villages-news.com

New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood

A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy expires on Monday, October 31. The disconnection policy for past due balances resumes Tuesday, November 1. Customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill for any reason should contact a service representative. The city wants to remind...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy