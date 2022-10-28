Dollars and Sense: Financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, shares what you can control when inflation seems out of control

Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Workshop to empower women in real estate
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably been hearing a lot about the housing market these days and wondering if this is a good time to become an investor. There’s an event planned to help women answer questions and make informed decisions. The workshop will feature a panel of...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares why Alzheimer’s disease is being looked at as ‘Type 3 Diabetes’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health shared ways that a person’s risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s can be decreased despite genetics or family history. According to Dr. Gates, there are environmental factors that impact one’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease and alleviating these factors can improve your long-term memory and health.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Open Enrollment period begins for Nevada Health Link
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The open enrollment period began Tuesday for Nevada Health Link. Those who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid can sign up for coverage through the Silver State Exchange. People can learn more about available health insurance plans at a community health fair. It’s happening Friday...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR on cutting edge of battery technology
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month the Biden Administration awarded nearly $4-Billion dollars to universities and private industry around the country to develop modern battery technology as well as the factories to build them. About $2,000,000 dollars will be headed to UNR. That’s because the Chemical and Materials Engineering...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Rice Box Kitchen owner guest chefs with a black sesame tapioca pork dumpling recipe
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Along with Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin, Perapol from Rice Box Kitchen joined the KOLO Cooks kitchen to make a delicious black sesame tapioca dumplings with a pork and sweet radish center served with a with sesame sake sauce. You can watch Monday’s interview and...
KOLO TV Reno
Frank talk: Community and law enforcement meet Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Contact between the public and law enforcement often takes place in the worst of times under the worst circumstances. There’s often little opportunity for regular communication. Lack of understanding and trust follows and that can have serious consequences for all concerned. The annual Symposium of Community...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department to implement new power tools for emergency response
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Operations with the Reno Fire Department will now be easier and more efficient. “This is huge for the emergency scene and the citizens we serve in Reno,” said Reno Fire Division Chief Jeff Voskamp. The Reno Fire Department showcased its newest tools on Tuesday. They’ve...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee appoints new Chief of Police
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department has announced the appointment of a new Chief of Police. Danny Renfrow has been with the department for 19 years and is the first Police Chief to have served the organization exclusively during his law enforcement career. Renfrow had been serving as...
Record-Courier
Gardnerville Maverik back to square one
Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade
The festivities surrounding Nevada’s 158th birthday, which technically falls on Monday, coincided with the early vote period. The post PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
2news.com
Incline Village man wins 70-74 age group Ironman World Championship in Utah
Volker Fischer, 69, of Incline Village, captured the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship title presented by Utah Sports Commission for the men’s 70-74 age-group in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fischer completed the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon presented by...
CBS News
Sun Valley residents return for engraved brick from neighborhood
On Saturday, the Sun Valley Youth Center held an event for former residents to stop by and pick up a piece of a place they used to call home. Organizers said it was a way for former Sun Valley residents to remember and honor the community that once existed in the area.
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
Sierra Sun
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO experiencing signal issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As many of our viewers may know, KOLO 8 News Now has been experiencing issues with its signal. Back in June of this year, we had a major equipment failure on our primary transmission to our transmitter. Since the Primary failure, KOLO has been using a...
