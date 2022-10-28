ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serie A Club Could Sell Major Stake To U.S. Investors

U.S. investors are close to making their latest strike in European soccer. An unnamed U.S.-based SPAC is close to buying a significant stake in Italian Serie A club Udinese from the Pozzo family, according to The Athletic. The deal will also likely include around 10% of Watford from the second-tier...
Premier League Replaces $459M NFT Deal Frozen by Crypto Winter

The crypto winter has hit the Premier League’s balance sheet. The popular English soccer league signed a deal with blockchain company Sorare — replacing a more lucrative one with Consensys. Sorare will provide the Premier League’s NFT digital collectibles for $34.5 million annually. The league’s previous NFT...
Amazon Snatches Another Exclusive Sports Media Deal With OTE

Overtime opted to stream the inaugural season of its professional basketball league, Overtime Elite, exclusively through the company’s own social platforms. That’s changing this year. On Wednesday, OTE announced it has inked its first media rights partnership: a three-year deal with Prime Video. The streamer will broadcast 20...
Sports Drinks Boost Coca-Cola to $11B Quarter

Coca-Cola continues to rack up revenue from its sports drinks segment. The beverage giant generated $11.1 billion in revenue in Q3 2022 — a 10% increase year-over-year and surpassing Wall Street estimates of $10.52 billion. Sports drinks — which include BODYARMOR, Powerade, and Aquarius — grew 6% during the quarter.
‘Madden NFL’ Publisher Misses Mark in Second Quarter

The gaming industry hasn’t been immune to lower demand caused by high inflation and a lack of new titles — and one of its biggest players is feeling the crunch. Electronic Arts lowered its full-year net bookings forecast following its earnings report for the fiscal second-quarter ending Sept. 30.
Women’s Soccer Is Growing and Drawing More Investors

As women’s soccer gains more fans, increased investment follows. Setting The Pace — FIFA’s benchmarking report covering women’s soccer — found that the number of women’s leagues with title sponsors has risen 11% from 2021 to 77%, while the number of leagues securing broadcasting revenue grew from nine to 10.
Report: Inter Miami Getting Closer to Signing Lionel Messi

MLS could be on the brink of arguably the biggest acquisition in its history. Inter Miami CF have reportedly entered into advanced discussions to bring Lionel Messi to the club before or when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer, per The Athletic’s David Ornstein. PSG will reportedly...
Comcast Could Sell Sky Deutschland at Nearly $1B Valuation

Comcast is reportedly considering a sale of Sky Deutschland that could value the unit at $998 million. When Comcast posted its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, the media giant reported that lower sales in Germany and Italy offset its gains in the U.K. — and that it took an $8.6 billion non-cash charge on Sky due to “macroeconomic conditions.”
Crypto.com Just Passed 70 Million Users and It’s Still Committed to Sports

Cryptocurrency is in a completely different place than it was when Los Angeles’ famous Staples Center became Crypto.com Arena close to a year ago. Since then, the crypto market crashed and the subsequent $2 trillion in value wiped out has exacerbated skepticism over the sustainability of the largest naming rights deal in sports history. “Could Crypto.com Arena Go The Way of Enron Field?” asked one publication.
Qatar Is Paying Fans To Post Pro-World Cup Propaganda

The Qatari government is compensating a group of fans to disseminate positive propaganda about the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. The program, run by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, includes 400 fans from 60 countries, according to Reuters. Various media reports have noted fans from several European countries will participate — including the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.
Amazon Stock Slammed on Weak Q4 Projections

Amazon posted its first profitable quarter of 2022, but its stock took a serious hit on a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter projection. The tech and retail giant saw its total sales climb to $127.1 billion in the third quarter, a 14.7% increase year-over-year. Net income dropped 9% to $2.87 billion. Amazon’s stock dropped 18% in early after-hours trading.
LGBT Fans Boycott World Cup As FIFA Stays Quiet

FIFA’s silence is pushing fans away from the 2022 World Cup. LGBT soccer fan groups are boycotting the tournament — which takes place between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 — due to FIFA’s stance regarding Qatar’s treatment of the LGBT community. Homosexuality is illegal in the country — and, if prosecuted, Muslims could face the death penalty.
