Adele announces surprise career change after debuting her 'I Drink Wine' music video
Adele will soon be rolling in the literature deep, after announcing her plans to hit pause on the music industry to further advance her education. In a conversation with fans surrounding the release of her music video "I Drink Wine" from her critically acclaimed "30" album that debuted nearly a year ago, Adele told her audience that after her highly-anticipated, already-postponed Las Vegas residency, "I really want to get a degree in English literature," per The Sun.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Reveals First-Ever Original Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry has released a heart-tugging original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." His first-ever original Christmas tune is newly-added to the album The Season (Deluxe Edition.) Perry released The Season last year around this time with covers of eight Christmas classics. On the Deluxe Edition, he tacks on...
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA To Release “Shirt” Music Video On Friday
SZA has shared a teaser for her upcoming music video, “Shirt.”. SZA has confirmed that she will be releasing the music video for her song, “Shirt,” on Friday after weeks of delays. The track was originally expected to be published on Friday, October 14. The TDE singer...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
NBC Washington
Raise a Glass to Adele's ‘I Drink Wine' Music Video
Adele has just dropped the latest video from her album "30." "The 'I Drink Wine' video was the first one I shot for this album," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 25. "And it's finally coming out tomorrow!! I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!"
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
toofab.com
Lauren Jauregui Releases 'Always Love' Three Years After Ty Dolla $ign Split
"I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn't working for you anymore." Lauren Jauregui gets real and raw in her newest single and music video "Always Love." The lyrics are about Jauregui processing her feelings after breaking up with rapper Ty Dolla $ign in 2019.
hypebeast.com
Meek Mill To Hold ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ 10th Anniversary Concert
It has already been ten years since Meek Mill’s debut studio album Dreams & Nightmares. Now to celebrate the acclaimed project, the Philadelphia native has announced a 10th-anniversary concert in his hometown. Since its release in October of 2012, the album’s title track has remained a rap staple with...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Celebrates 20 Years of ‘8 Mile’ With Deluxe Edition Album
Eminem has unveiled a deluxe edition of his influential studio album 8 Mile to commemorate 20 years since its release. The record doubled as the soundtrack to the 2002 drama film of the same name, which starred Eminem and was loosely based on his life. The rapper executive produced the...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks from Macklemore, Dr. John, John Oates, Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kaash Paige Returns With “Doubted Me” Single & Music Video: Watch
Kaash Paige is prepping us for the release of her highly anticipated album, The Fall Off, next month with the arrival of her third single from the project, this one a braggadocious beat about the genre-bending artist’s rise to fame called “Doubted Me.”. Produced by Childish Major and...
SZA Drops Long-Awaited Single, Shares Music Video
Earlier this month, R&B star, SZA, said she had no interest in releasing music on anyone’s time but hers. “I don’t have any deadlines,” she said in an interview, “because, at the end of the day, when my shit comes out, it comes out.”. That...
U.S. Girls Turn Suburban Kitsch Into a Beautiful Existential Ballad on New Song ‘Bless This Mess’
U.S. Girls turn a kitschy suburban household phrase into a stunning alt-pop ballad on their new song, “Bless This Mess.” The song harkens back to the diva ballads of yesteryear, with Meg Remy crooning about life’s constant complications and entanglements over a delicate electric piano. The track also arrives with a characteristically unique music video featuring decades-old video footage of Remy that the artist Evan Gordon manipulated to look as if she was singing the new song. “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy explained in a...
hypebeast.com
Aeliza's New "The Original Individual" Drop is an Exploration of Hedonism
London-based imprint Aeliza has just linked up with rising U.K. rapper Lord Apex to unveil its latest drop, “The Original Individual”. While Aeliza tends to keep its designs under the same umbrella with bold prints and oversized silhouettes, the latter has now evolved with a light-hearted campaign to launch the brand’s stand-out “Individual Bomber Jacket” and “Tri-Symbol Crewneck,” both of which are fronted by the west London hip-hop star. Speaking about the vision behind the collection, Aeliza co-founder Jack Harper told Hypebeast:
hypebeast.com
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" Has A Rumored Release Date ... Again
Drake’s fans have had their eyes on his NOCTA x Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” for over a year — the shoe is everything that they see, and they want it endlessly. However, all that Drizzy stans have been able to do since the shoe was first leaked in July 2021 is Jodeci cry for them, as no solid info around their arrival has surfaced.
Emerging Artist “KOLEKLEIN” Unleashes Bass Heavy Neck Breaker In Debut Single “FEMBOT"
KOLEKLEIN has made waves with his debut track FEMBOT. Currently featured in 20+ music blogs, amassing 46K+ followers on Instagram & over 70k total streams. The rising star brings a refreshing yet massive sound to the Dubstep scene. The artist paints a vivid picture of the future and a cyberpunk style reality that takes the listener on an adventure & adrenaline rush. Some could say the new sound could be enjoyed by an audience that haven't had the experience of listening to EDM music. FEMBOT is a great track to introduce your ears to something new and energizing.
hypebeast.com
Juice WRLD Posthumously Releases "In My Head"
Juice WRLD has posthumously released a brand new single entitled “In My Head.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut is produced by Tre Pounds, Max Lord and Sheldon Ferguson, and follows the previous single “Bye Bye” with Marshmello. “In My Head” also arrives with an accompanying music video directed and shot by Steve Cannon and Chris Long that remembers the artist for his dedication to his craft, the fun he had and just how much the world truly loved him.
