Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured another teaser for the returning Dominik Dijakovic, formerly known on Monday Night Raw as T-Bar, but that wasn't the only news surrounding the returning star. Earlier in the day, a report from PWInsider stated that Dijakovic is internally listed as Donovan Dijak, a name he used while he was working the independents and in Ring of Honor. Dijak looks to be returning sometime in the next few weeks, as he's received teaser videos at Halloween Havoc and in the episodes since, and the burning T-Bar mask implies that the Retribution character is officially gone. The name Donovan Dijak is a bit shorter than Dominik Dijakovic, and Dijak is an easy name to have featured on merch, so hopefully, this all leads to a stellar relaunch for the former NXT star.

10 HOURS AGO