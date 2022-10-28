Read full article on original website
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shines With Star Platinum
In an anime world populated by Stands, Star Platinum has been able to set itself apart in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks to the role that Jotaro Kujo has played. With Kujo first being introduced in Stardust Crusaders, he has returned following his starring role and has attempted to save his daughter's life in the latest season, Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Star Platinum to life thanks to spot-on cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the hard-hitting Stand.
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Creator Discusses Possibility of a Spin-Off Following the Finale
Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be ending its long running manga series with its next big chapter, and the creator behind the series has opened up about the potential spin-off rumors following the manga's big ending! Aka Akasaka's romantic comedy manga series first began its run with Shueisha's Miracle Jump (then Weekly Young Jump) magazine back in 2015, and over 280 chapters later the series will finally be coming to an end. But for as many characters that fans have loved to see, it's hard to accept that this might be the end. It might even be the same for the creator too.
Dark Side of the Ring: Did WWE Try to Cancel a Potential Season 4?
VICE's Dark Side of the Ring hasn't aired a new episode since October 2021 and a report dropped back in June claiming the show's creators, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, had agreed to work with WWE on a more "sanitized" version of the show. That report was shut down the following day, but there were no definitive updates on Season 4 in the months that followed beyond confirmation that more of it was being worked on. Husney and Eisener's other show, Tales From The Territories, is currently ongoing and Husney looked to clear the air in a new interview with the Two Man Power Trip.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
Sega Developing "Super Game" for Release in 2026
While Sega has a major Sonic game set to release this month, it seems the company has big plans for the future. Sega Sammy Group's Integrated Report 2022 has revealed that it is currently planning to release a "super game" by March 2026. Sega has revealed no actual details about the game, or if it will use any of the company's existing IPs. However, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi is aiming for something "revolutionary" that can attract major attention from the streaming community.
Netflix Reveals New Video Game Acquisition
It's been nearly a year since Netflix began to include video games as part of its subscription service, and the company has purchased a handful of studios since. The company has now announced the purchase of Spry Fox, which will be its sixth in-house video game studio. Predominantly known for its work on mobile games, Spry Fox was founded in 2010, and has developed games such as Triple Town, Alphabear, and Cozy Grove. In a press release, Spry Fox co-founder Daniel Cook talked up the acquisition, speaking highly about the opportunity to work with Netflix.
WWE's Returning NXT Star Reportedly Getting Name Change
Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured another teaser for the returning Dominik Dijakovic, formerly known on Monday Night Raw as T-Bar, but that wasn't the only news surrounding the returning star. Earlier in the day, a report from PWInsider stated that Dijakovic is internally listed as Donovan Dijak, a name he used while he was working the independents and in Ring of Honor. Dijak looks to be returning sometime in the next few weeks, as he's received teaser videos at Halloween Havoc and in the episodes since, and the burning T-Bar mask implies that the Retribution character is officially gone. The name Donovan Dijak is a bit shorter than Dominik Dijakovic, and Dijak is an easy name to have featured on merch, so hopefully, this all leads to a stellar relaunch for the former NXT star.
Fate: The Winx Saga Cancelled by Netflix
Netflix has made the decision to cancel a fan favorite after two seasons. Fate: The Winx Saga isn't going to be getting a Season 3. Brian Young, the series showrunner announced the news on Instagram. Fans seemed to enjoy the live-action version of the Winx Club cartoon series. January 2021 saw the first salvo of episodes premiere with the second helping in September of this year. Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier starred in the series. Interestingly, Winx Saga was in the Netflix Top 10 for five weeks when it premiered. But, unfortunately, even that kind of achievement isn't enough when confronted with Netflix's mysterious algorithm. Now, the path forward seems murky at best for Young and the cast. Shows have been saved before, but that seems very unlikely in this case.
Xbox Live Users Hit With Bizarre Issues
Xbox Live users are experiencing a bizarre issue where they can't access their friend list. Xbox Live is one of the most popular gaming services out there, especially since it helped popularize online gaming for consoles back in the early 2000s. Over time, it has evolved in a massive way, allowing players to curate a friends list of hundreds of people, create parties, share videos and pictures, and much more. It's a vital piece of Xbox and if you're playing games on the Microsoft-owned platform, it's highly likely you have an account there. Xbox Live has even stretched to other platforms like PC and Nintendo Switch for select titles.
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Studiocanal Executive Isabel Hund to Lead Legendary Entertainment, Tobis Joint Venture
German producer Isabel Hund will serve as the CEO of the recently formed joint venture between Legendary Entertainment and Tobis. Hund, who spent much of the last decade leading German production and acquisition for Studiocanal GmbH, will lead the venture’s efforts to develop, produce and distribute premium German language series content. At Studiocanal GmbH, Hund built and ran a local production team, creating a slate of mainstream and arthouse hits. In her tenure there, she worked with the country’s top directors, actors, and producers, creating titles earning 10 Bavarian Film Awards, as well as two German Film Awards from 21...
Watch Sami Zayn Hit Roman Reigns' Superman Punch
The Honorary Uce has added one of the Tribal Chief's signature strikes to his arsenal. This past weekend at a WWE live event, Sami Zayn and the Usos took on Braun Strowman and the New Day in six-man tag action. Late into the match, the ring was cleared of all men except Zayn and Strowman, giving the two a small reignition of their rivalry from years past. With Strowman in a precarious position, Zayn smashed his fist to the mat akin to Roman Reigns readying his Superman Punch. As a dazed Strowman got back to his feet, Zayn landed the Superman punch to much fanfare.
WWE Releases Multiple NXT Stars
WWE released a number of NXT wrestlers and Performance Center trainees on Wednesday according to PWInsider. That list includes Bodhi Hayward of Chase U, Sloan Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin and Ru Feng. Hayward's last televised match was on Sept. 14 where he and Andre Chase beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Jacobs had been popping up on NXT and NXT Level Up since March, Yan made her TV debut back in November 2021 but only wrestled one squash match on NXT proper, Griffin wrestled four matches on NXT Level Up and Feng hasn't appeared on NXT since November of last year.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
My Hero Academia Finally Shares Shoji's Dark Backstory
My Hero Academia has gone through almost everyone's backstory in Class 1-A by now, but Shoji was one of those odd gaps for so long. Tentacole's history was a mystery to everyone, and netizens have been eager to learn about his past since creator Kohei Horikoshi promised big things were coming for the hero. And at last, My Hero Academia has outed everything we wanted to know about Shoji... even if it does hurt to hear.
Eternals Star Kit Harington Confirms Black Knight Plans
It's a matter of when, not if, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While most expected Whitman to officially transform into his Black Knight alter ego during the events of Eternals, Harington only appeared as the character's non-superhero counterpart. Still, Harington says he believes there are plans for the character in the future, even though he's not sure what that might entail.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Animator Shares Cool Rangiku Sketch
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the titular war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and one of the animators behind the series is hyping up Rangiku Matsumoto's big comeback with some cool new art! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series has some of the biggest moments in the series overall for many of the fan favorite characters, and that's one of the many reasons why fans have been waiting to see all of it come to life for over a decade. Now that the new series has begun, many ore are beginning to see why fans had been hyping up this final battle.
EA Says Marvel Deal Was a Result of Success With Star Wars Games
EA has claimed that the success it had with its Star Wars games has resulted in the recent deal with Marvel Games. IPs are all the craze these days. Very few major developers and publishers actively invest in huge new AAA IPs, everything is an adaptation, remake, reboot, or sequel to something else. Although not ideal, people don't seem to mind because they're selling incredibly well and the reviews tend to be positive for a lot of these major games. That's also not to say that there are no new IPs, but they're few and far between in comparison to the huge franchises out there.
