Autoblog
It felt like a fighter jet: $2 million Pininfarina Battista can hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds
Much like the rest of the automotive world, supercars are going electric. I got to drive one of the newest, quickest, and most luxurious battery-powered exotics on the market. It’s the first model from Pininfarina, the legendary Italian firm that’s designed and built cars for other brands like Ferrari — but never came out with its own vehicle.
Ars Technica
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
MotorAuthority
Maserati Granturismo convertible, Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, BMW XM Label Red: Car News Headlines
A redesigned Maserati Granturismo goes on sale next year and both coupe and convertible versions will be available. The coupe has already been revealed and our latest spy shots show the convertible. Like the coupe, the convertible will also offer both gas and electric options. Another vehicle we spied is...
Carscoops
Can BMW’s Most Powerful EV, The iX M60, Beat Audi’s RS E-Tron GT?
The BMW iX M60 and Audi RS E-Tron GT are two very different models but as they are the most powerful electric vehicles from each brand, Carwow decided to see which one is the quickest. On paper, the RS E-Tron GT seems to have the advantage. It is powered by...
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 E Performance Spied, Slated To Pack 671 Plug-In Hybrid Ponies
Electrification is the future and Mercedes-AMG is embracing it as spy photographers have snapped the upcoming GT 53 E Performance. The plug-in hybrid is heavily disguised, but it will follow in the footsteps of the SL 53 E Performance that was spied undisguised earlier this year. That being said, the...
benzinsider.com
1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL Gets New V8 Engine from GM
More than a decade since the Derelict Series of Icon 4×4 broke out in the automotive scene, it continues its tradition of restomodding cars, and the latest to come out of the program is the 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL with a modern V8 engine from General Motors. The new...
MotorAuthority
Bugatti down to the last 100 Chirons
Bugatti Chiron production is winding down, with just 100 builds left before the supercar makes its exit. When the Bugatti Chiron was revealed in 2016, the hypercar's production was capped at 500 units. The 400th Chiron was recently completed at Bugatti's plant in Molsheim, France, and handed over to its owner, the automaker said on Thursday.
MotorAuthority
The Nissan GT-R is back on sale for 2023
Reports of the Nissan GT-R's death were greatly exaggerated. The all-conquering sports car returns to Nissan's lineup for the 2023 model year. Nissan in June announced that both the 370Z and GT-R were “sold out,” which made sense for the 370Z as the automaker had already revealed the redesigned 2023 Z. However, with no successor in sight for the GT-R, speculation soon surfaced that Godzilla might be dead.
