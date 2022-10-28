ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

It felt like a fighter jet: $2 million Pininfarina Battista can hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds

Much like the rest of the automotive world, supercars are going electric. I got to drive one of the newest, quickest, and most luxurious battery-powered exotics on the market. It’s the first model from Pininfarina, the legendary Italian firm that’s designed and built cars for other brands like Ferrari — but never came out with its own vehicle.
Ars Technica

The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype

IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
Carscoops

Can BMW’s Most Powerful EV, The iX M60, Beat Audi’s RS E-Tron GT?

The BMW iX M60 and Audi RS E-Tron GT are two very different models but as they are the most powerful electric vehicles from each brand, Carwow decided to see which one is the quickest. On paper, the RS E-Tron GT seems to have the advantage. It is powered by...
techeblog.com

Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price

A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
benzinsider.com

1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL Gets New V8 Engine from GM

More than a decade since the Derelict Series of Icon 4×4 broke out in the automotive scene, it continues its tradition of restomodding cars, and the latest to come out of the program is the 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL with a modern V8 engine from General Motors. The new...
MotorAuthority

Bugatti down to the last 100 Chirons

Bugatti Chiron production is winding down, with just 100 builds left before the supercar makes its exit. When the Bugatti Chiron was revealed in 2016, the hypercar's production was capped at 500 units. The 400th Chiron was recently completed at Bugatti's plant in Molsheim, France, and handed over to its owner, the automaker said on Thursday.
MotorAuthority

The Nissan GT-R is back on sale for 2023

Reports of the Nissan GT-R's death were greatly exaggerated. The all-conquering sports car returns to Nissan's lineup for the 2023 model year. Nissan in June announced that both the 370Z and GT-R were “sold out,” which made sense for the 370Z as the automaker had already revealed the redesigned 2023 Z. However, with no successor in sight for the GT-R, speculation soon surfaced that Godzilla might be dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy