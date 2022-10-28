Read full article on original website
All Falls Down
2d ago
Kanye West is allowed to talk about & insult any group of people he wants. No one has stopped him. He is doing interviews & running his mouth constantly. No one has violated his Freedom of Speech. But Freedom of Speech is a two-way street. Others are exercising their free speech by ceasing to do business with him, as is their right. Ye is in a race to the bottom, & no one is standing in his way.
