John LeRoy Weis passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 82, after a brief illness at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa. He was born to John Jacob and Alma (Lovin) Weis on August 10, 1940, at Booth Memorial Hospital in Goodland, Kansas. John attended Edison Community School and graduated in 1958. He later went to telegraph operator school in Pueblo, Colorado. After graduation he went to work for Rock Island Railroad as an agent and telegraph operator.

