Louisville, KY

247Sports

Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville

North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tennessee '24 DB has 'amazing time' on Louisville visit

Cleveland, Tenn., Bradley Central High School cornerback Marcus Goree Jr., made the trip to Louisville to watch the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest. Goree was among around 80 or so recruits that watched U of L whip then-No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Goree said he had "an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Fredrick shines, Wheeler leaves injured in Kentucky's preseason win over Missouri Western State

LEXINGTON - The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats opened its two-game preseason slate with a 56-38 victory over the Missouri Western State Griffons at Rupp Arena. UK's offensive struggles and defensive success came just five days after head coach John Calipari claimed its offense was further ahead in its development process than its defense during his annual media day press conference.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 56, Missouri Western State 38

No. 4 Kentucky's 56-38 exhibition win over Division II Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena Sunday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Team Records and Series Notes. – UK improved to 145-12 all-time in exhibition games, including...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
247Sports

VIDEO: Kenny Payne reacts to exhibition loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne

On Sunday afternoon, the University of Louisville basketball team lost an exhibition game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2000. The Cardinals suffered a dismal 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Sunday at the KFC Yum Center in the first game of the Kenny Payn era. U of L led 13-4 to start the game but then the offense just disappeared. U of L led 28-26 at halftime but made 1 of its first 15 shots in the second half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne

There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter

The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
