Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville
North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
Tennessee '24 DB has 'amazing time' on Louisville visit
Cleveland, Tenn., Bradley Central High School cornerback Marcus Goree Jr., made the trip to Louisville to watch the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest. Goree was among around 80 or so recruits that watched U of L whip then-No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Goree said he had "an...
Highly sought-after Georgia OL Malachi Toliver enjoys trip back to "the hometown"
Cartersville, Ga., High School offensive lineman Malachi Toliver was among the 80 or so recruits on campus for the University of Louisville's big win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. The Cardinals' knocked off a top-10 team for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era. And Toliver was impressed.
BOZICH | Louisville offense disappears in exhibition loss to Lenoir-Rhyne, 57-47
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The predictions for this University of Louisville men’s basketball season were not encouraging. The Cards have been picked to finish as low as 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville coach Kenny Payne said that this rebuild would require time. Patience. Development. Perseverance. Perspective....
Fredrick shines, Wheeler leaves injured in Kentucky's preseason win over Missouri Western State
LEXINGTON - The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats opened its two-game preseason slate with a 56-38 victory over the Missouri Western State Griffons at Rupp Arena. UK's offensive struggles and defensive success came just five days after head coach John Calipari claimed its offense was further ahead in its development process than its defense during his annual media day press conference.
By The Numbers: Kentucky 56, Missouri Western State 38
No. 4 Kentucky's 56-38 exhibition win over Division II Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena Sunday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Team Records and Series Notes. – UK improved to 145-12 all-time in exhibition games, including...
VIDEO: Kenny Payne reacts to exhibition loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne
On Sunday afternoon, the University of Louisville basketball team lost an exhibition game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2000. The Cardinals suffered a dismal 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Sunday at the KFC Yum Center in the first game of the Kenny Payn era. U of L led 13-4 to start the game but then the offense just disappeared. U of L led 28-26 at halftime but made 1 of its first 15 shots in the second half.
Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne
There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
Preview: Louisville hosts Lenior-Rhyne for Sunday exhibition
Louisville will face a different opponent for the first time in the Kenny Payne era on Sunday when it welcomes Lenoir-Rhyne for an exhibition at the KFC Yum! Center. Tip is scheduled for 2pm with the ACC Network Extra providing the broadcast stream. UofL head coach Kenny Payne previewed the...
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. Meanwhile, the university’s board of...
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
An Afternoon in Elizabethtown
𝗘-𝗧𝗢𝗪𝗡 (if you’re familiar) 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒏 (if you’re just getting acquainted) Papi's Tacos and More in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
Louisville school creates award honoring alum, first Black woman to practice law in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new award has been named after a Louisville champion for civil rights. Friday morning, Central High School's Law and Government magnet program presented its first-ever Alberta Jones award to Laura Rothstein -- a former University of Louisville law professor who helped create the high school program 21 years ago.
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week. Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked, his family says.
