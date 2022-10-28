ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 22

JR
4d ago

We don’t have time for lurch to become fit. This is a serious position. It’s not sports or some entertainment or non-serious position.

Reply
10
Fender to Fender
4d ago

I'm Republican and had a stroke back in November of last year...I still wasn't released by a Doctor to Drive a car... everyday is a struggle just to talk and think No Joke!!! If this guy wants to do this to himself which I wouldn't.. Republican or DemaRatic..Then go ahead till ya have another stroke!!! Then what? when he is a Vegetable!! He is being used as a political pawn...

Reply
8
Francis Kelley
4d ago

the guy can not debate issues that are extremely important. don't believe the guy even had a stroke,just think this is really his natural self,is there any before an after videos? we'll never know? so then is comes down to his open door policy of letting killer's out of jail, I'm voting for OZ, it's the economy, it's the attack on Fossil fuels, it's the attack of racist comments by president Biden

Reply
3
Related
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy