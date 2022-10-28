We don’t have time for lurch to become fit. This is a serious position. It’s not sports or some entertainment or non-serious position.
I'm Republican and had a stroke back in November of last year...I still wasn't released by a Doctor to Drive a car... everyday is a struggle just to talk and think No Joke!!! If this guy wants to do this to himself which I wouldn't.. Republican or DemaRatic..Then go ahead till ya have another stroke!!! Then what? when he is a Vegetable!! He is being used as a political pawn...
the guy can not debate issues that are extremely important. don't believe the guy even had a stroke,just think this is really his natural self,is there any before an after videos? we'll never know? so then is comes down to his open door policy of letting killer's out of jail, I'm voting for OZ, it's the economy, it's the attack on Fossil fuels, it's the attack of racist comments by president Biden
