OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha received 120 months' of imprisonment and made to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said34-year-old Andrew Buffkins, of Omaha, sentenced on Friday in federal court in Omaha for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of the crime. Buffkins will have a four-year term of supervised release once his initial sentence is completed. There is no parole in the federal system. Buffkins was also ordered to pay a fine of $2,821.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO