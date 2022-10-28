George Russell clocked the fastest time in second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix – as Charles Leclerc crashed out in his Ferrari.Russell put his Mercedes on top as he was only one of five drivers to use the soft tyres, with the rest of the grid trialling next year’s Pirelli compound.The Briton finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton, who did not use the speediest rubber, fourth.FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁George Russell finishes on top for FP2! #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nLrDWuvH85— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2022Russell finished eight tenths faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who posted the...

2 DAYS AGO