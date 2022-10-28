Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Mercedes and Ferrari left fuming over punishment for Red Bull budget breach
Mercedes and Ferrari have firmly rejected Red Bull’s claims that the FIA’s penalty for exceeding the cap was “draconian”, stating that the impact on the team will likely be minimal. On Friday Red Bull were given a $7m (£6.05m) fine and a 10% reduction in aerodynamic...
ESPN
Ferrari unhappy with 'very limited' Red Bull penalty
Ferrari believes Red Bull's penalty for breaching the 2021 budget cap does not do enough to address the performance gains the team could have made from overspending. Red Bull accepted the FIA's accepted breach agreement of $7 million and a 10 percent reduction in wind-tunnel development. The FIA found Red...
Daniel Ricciardo says break from F1 next year will be a ‘blessing in disguise’
Daniel Ricciardo hopes an upcoming enforced break from the Formula One grid will prove the blessing in disguise that allows him to come back in style. The 33-year-old Australian is two races away from a season away from the race wheel, with McLaren to replace him with younger countryman Oscar Piastri in 2023.
Horner Predicts Impact of ‘Draconian’ Punishment on Next Year’s F1 Car
The Red Bull team boss said the reduction in aerodynamic testing will “have a material effect on our performance.”
racer.com
Red Bull penalty ‘low’ because money can be spent elsewhere - Ferrari's Mekies
Ferrari believes Red Bull’s penalty for breaching the 2021 Financial Regulations is low because it is free to spend its money in other areas to compensate for its aerodynamic restrictions. Red Bull was hit with a 10 percent reduction in aerodynamic testing time for the next 12 months for...
racer.com
Challenging Red Bull "a huge result for us" - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says being able to keep up with Max Verstappen in the first stint of the Mexico City Grand Prix and hold off Sergio Perez for second place is a clear sign of Mercedes’s progress this year. Mercedes started the season comfortably off the pace of Red Bull...
ESPN
Record-breaking Max Verstappen already an F1 great at 25
MEXICO CITY -- Dominance by a single driver is common in Formula One, but that doesn't mean it's easy to attain. Many of the greats have enjoyed a season -- or multiple seasons -- of unbeatable form, but the ease with which the victories fall always belies the hard work with which they were achieved.
SkySports
Ferrari unhappy with 'very insignificant' Red Bull cost cap punishment, says racing director Laurent Mekies
Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies says the Italian team are "not happy" with Red Bull's "very insignificant" punishment for breaching Formula 1's 2021 cost cap. The FIA announced on Friday Red Bull's 'minor' breach of the $145m limit in Max Verstappen's maiden title-winning 2021 campaign had resulted in a $7m fine and a 10 per cent reduction in their wind tunnel time over the next 12 months.
racer.com
Ricciardo struggling to understand form after P7 despite 10s penalty
Daniel Ricciardo admits it is tough for him to understand his fluctuating form after an impressive drive to seventh place in the Mexico City Grand Prix despite a 10-second time penalty. Last time out out at COTA, Ricciardo felt particularly low after an uncompetitive race, but he bounced back with...
George Russell sets practice pace at Mexican GP as Charles Leclerc crashes out
George Russell clocked the fastest time in second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix – as Charles Leclerc crashed out in his Ferrari.Russell put his Mercedes on top as he was only one of five drivers to use the soft tyres, with the rest of the grid trialling next year’s Pirelli compound.The Briton finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton, who did not use the speediest rubber, fourth.FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁George Russell finishes on top for FP2! #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nLrDWuvH85— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2022Russell finished eight tenths faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who posted the...
