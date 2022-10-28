ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Yardbarker

Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
MarketRealist

Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?

The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
SkySports

Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
ESPN

Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win

Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
ESPN

Ferrari unhappy with 'very limited' Red Bull penalty

Ferrari believes Red Bull's penalty for breaching the 2021 budget cap does not do enough to address the performance gains the team could have made from overspending. Red Bull accepted the FIA's accepted breach agreement of $7 million and a 10 percent reduction in wind-tunnel development. The FIA found Red...
racer.com

Challenging Red Bull "a huge result for us" - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says being able to keep up with Max Verstappen in the first stint of the Mexico City Grand Prix and hold off Sergio Perez for second place is a clear sign of Mercedes’s progress this year. Mercedes started the season comfortably off the pace of Red Bull...
ESPN

Record-breaking Max Verstappen already an F1 great at 25

MEXICO CITY -- Dominance by a single driver is common in Formula One, but that doesn't mean it's easy to attain. Many of the greats have enjoyed a season -- or multiple seasons -- of unbeatable form, but the ease with which the victories fall always belies the hard work with which they were achieved.
SkySports

Ferrari unhappy with 'very insignificant' Red Bull cost cap punishment, says racing director Laurent Mekies

Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies says the Italian team are "not happy" with Red Bull's "very insignificant" punishment for breaching Formula 1's 2021 cost cap. The FIA announced on Friday Red Bull's 'minor' breach of the $145m limit in Max Verstappen's maiden title-winning 2021 campaign had resulted in a $7m fine and a 10 per cent reduction in their wind tunnel time over the next 12 months.
racer.com

Ricciardo struggling to understand form after P7 despite 10s penalty

Daniel Ricciardo admits it is tough for him to understand his fluctuating form after an impressive drive to seventh place in the Mexico City Grand Prix despite a 10-second time penalty. Last time out out at COTA, Ricciardo felt particularly low after an uncompetitive race, but he bounced back with...
The Independent

George Russell sets practice pace at Mexican GP as Charles Leclerc crashes out

George Russell clocked the fastest time in second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix – as Charles Leclerc crashed out in his Ferrari.Russell put his Mercedes on top as he was only one of five drivers to use the soft tyres, with the rest of the grid trialling next year’s Pirelli compound.The Briton finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton, who did not use the speediest rubber, fourth.FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁George Russell finishes on top for FP2! #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nLrDWuvH85— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2022Russell finished eight tenths faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who posted the...
