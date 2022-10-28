Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
An old-fashioned winter wonderland Christmas returns to Provo
It’s officially November, and that means the Christmas decorations are going up ahead of the holiday season. In Provo, the celebration is taking a step back in time this year and bringing an old-fashioned Christmas to the downtown area. “One of my favorite memories growing up was seeing Provo...
Heber Valley service clubs collecting winter wear
Have an extra coat? It could help someone in the Wasatch Back stay warm this winter. A winter clothing drive in Midway is collecting new and gently used coats, gloves, hats and winter boots. The drive is a joint effort by the Heber Valley Rotary Club and Wasatch High Interact...
Heber Valley celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead
With events ranging from spooky to sporty, the Heber Valley is gearing up for a festive weekend. After last year’s Halloween Fest brought out over 1,000 people, Heber City organizers hope to ride that success into another big showing this year. This year’s bash is Friday the 28th from 4 to 8 p.m.
ABC 4
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through
SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
Ski industry leaders tell Park City: the crowds are coming
Crowds last winter broke records throughout Utah, setting a new high for the number of skiers and riders. Local industry leaders told the Park City Chamber’s Fall Tourism Forum on Tuesday they expect that to continue. Parkite Tom Kelly moderated a panel that included Park City Mountain Vice President...
Midway Arts Center proposed for the Homestead Resort
A 30,000-square-foot performing arts center may soon sit across the parking lot from the crater at the Homestead Resort. The Homestead Group is asking the Midway City Council to look at the possibility of putting High Valley Arts’ Midway Arts Center, or MAC, at the Homestead. The council will...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo brings back Wild Wednesdays
SALT LAKE CITY — Every Wednesday during the month of November, visitors can enter the Hogle Zoo at a discounted price as part of a program called Wild Wednesdays. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the public can pay $5 online, or several in person for access to the zoo.
davishighnews.com
Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?
Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
Costa Vida and Cafe Rio: which is best?
Is Cafe Rio better than Costa Vida? Best Mexican food in Utah
Kimball Arts Festival gets one-year contract extension
The Kimball Arts Festival will return in 2023 on the weekend of August 6. The Park City Council has extended the contract for the Kimball Arts Festival by one year. Discussions about a longer contract are still in the works. The event’s contract with the city expired this year, and...
Bonanza Flat visitor data shows a lot of scenic drivers
Park City Municipal used the software program Placer.ai to study cell phone location data in order to find out who’s visiting Bonanza Flat. Between July and October, residents of Salt Lake City were the most prevalent, accounting for almost 20% of visits. Park City residents came in second at around 9% of visitors. Hundreds of visitors from around the country also came through, from Dallas to LA and New York.
Ira Sachs, eccentric developer who opened The Yarrow in Park City, dies at 85
Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
Live PC Give PC organizers invite community to celebrate on Nov. 4
The Park City Community Foundation's twelfth annual Live PC Give PC event starts Friday, Nov. 4. Organizers said they hope the day of giving will raise the most money ever for more than 120 local nonprofit organizations. The event raised a record-breaking $4.5 million in 2021. For the last several...
uvureview.com
Utah Symphony and talented pianist stun audience
In partnership with Utah Valley University, the Utah Symphony performed Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E Minor at The Noorda Center for Performing Arts. This partnership has allowed Utah Valley greater access to the Utah Symphony as well as offering the students of UVU the opportunity to participate with discounted admission.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
kslnewsradio.com
What to do with your fall leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — Autumn is here and with it come fall leaves. Though your instinct might be to collect and toss them, one gardening expert has some alternatives that could help boost your garden. Community Education Program Director at Wasatch Community Gardens Marybeth Janerich shared tips with KSL...
Winter is coming again – Guardsman Pass has closed for the season
Fall and Halloween are in the rear-view mirror with temperatures dropping, winds gusting and snow starting again Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 12 p.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with higher amounts in the mountains,...
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
KPCW
