Voice of America
After Dark, Iran Security Forces Take Aim at Protest Buildings
Paris — Iranian security forces targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said Saturday, as a protest movement that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered a seventh week. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody after her arrest in Tehran for an...
Voice of America
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Voice of America
Iran Rejects Potential Sanctions Against Revolutionary Guards
Iran’s Foreign Ministry says statements from German officials about imposing potential sanctions against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps are irresponsible and not constructive. Speaking to reporters at a Monday briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said such sanctions would be illegal. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday...
Voice of America
Clashes as Thousands Protest French Agro-industry Water 'Grab'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt, 22 seriously. "Bassines...
Voice of America
United States to Put United Nations Focus on Iran Protests
The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses. The United States and Albania will hold an informal U.N....
Voice of America
EU Mulls Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists – German Official
Germany and the European Union are considering adding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to the list of terrorist organizations, German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock said on Sunday. Last week, Germany announced that it would impose tougher sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran outside of the EU sanctions package. In an...
Voice of America
Global Demonstrations as Supporters Call For 'Freedoms in Iran'
Six weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini sparked protests in Iran, demonstrators turned out over the weekend in cities around the world calling for freedoms in Iran. Svitlana Prystynska reports from the demonstration in Los Angeles. Videographer: Krystyna Zahrebelna.
Voice of America
US Announces New Sanctions on Iran for Bounty on Rushdie
The U.S State and Treasury departments announced Friday the United States is imposing economic sanctions on the Iran-based 15 Khordad Foundation for issuing a multimillion-dollar bounty on author Salman Rushdie, which led to an attack on him in August. In 1989, following the publication of Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses,...
Voice of America
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
Voice of America
RSF Files Complaint with UN About Crackdown on Iranian Journalists
Reporters Without Borders, widely known as RSF, the French abbreviation of its name, said Friday it has filed a complaint with the United Nations about the arbitrary arrests of journalists in Iran and the attacks on reporters' "freedom to inform." The crackdown on journalists has come as demonstrations have sprung...
Voice of America
Outgoing President Says Lebanon at Risk of 'Constitutional Chaos'
BAABDA, Lebanon — Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos," with an unprecedented situation of having no one in line to succeed him and a Cabinet that is operating in a caretaker capacity. Aoun is set to leave the presidential...
Voice of America
At Least 100 Killed in Mogadishu Bombing, President Says
Washington — There has been huge increase in death toll from the two successive car bombings in Somalia Saturday. At least 100 were killed and close to 300 others were injured in the two car bombings according to Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Mohamud made the announcement after...
Voice of America
AU Voices 'Extreme Concern' Over DRC Security Situation
Nairobi, Kenya — The African Union on Sunday said it was worried about the deteriorating security situation in the troubled eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where rebels have made fresh gains. In a joint statement, AU Chairman Macky Sall and AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said expressed...
Voice of America
Western Leaders Denounce Moscow’s Boycott of UN Grain Deal
The European Union called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of the U.N.-led grain initiative and to allow the grain shipments to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday: "Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine. The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Hundreds of Its Citizens Deported from Equatorial Guinea
CAMPO, CAMEROON — Cameroon says Equatorial Guinea has deported several hundred Cameroonians, some of whom say they were fleeing terrorist and rebel attacks at home. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the deportees were economic migrants and is planning to deport 7,000 Cameroonians in all by the end of the year.
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 22-28, 2022
United Nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Russia called three meetings of the Security Council this week to press its allegations against Ukraine and its Western allies that they are building dirty bombs to use against Russia and to deny that Moscow had received drones from Iran in violation of a Security Council resolution. Western countries said the dirty bomb meetings were a waste of time and accused Russia of using the council to promote Kremlin disinformation. They have asked the U.N. to send investigators to Ukraine to examine drone debris to determine their origin.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:50 a.m.: France’s foreign ministry Sunday, called Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea baseless, Reuters reports.
Voice of America
Australia Repatriates 17 Citizens from Syrian Camps
Sydney — Four women and 13 children were repatriated to Australia on Saturday, having languished for years in squalid Syrian detention camps after the downfall of the Islamic State. It was the first in a series of planned missions to bring back about 20 Australian women and 40 children...
Voice of America
Nine Arrested After India Bridge Collapses, Killing 134
Authorities in India say they have arrested nine people in connection with a suspension bridge collapse, in the western state of Gujarat, that killed at least 134 people. According to police, those arrested include managerial staff at the company that operated the bridge, which had recently undergone renovations. Police say more people are likely to be arrested.
Voice of America
Burkina Faso Ambush Kills 13 Soldiers: Security Sources
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Suspected jihadists have ambushed and killed 13 soldiers in Burkina Faso's eastern province, security sources told AFP on Sunday, in the latest violence to shake the insurgency-torn west African nation. Four members of the defense forces were also wounded in Saturday's attack along the road...
