Read full article on original website
Related
Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout to shareholders
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block grocery chain Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N) from paying dividends to shareholders before closure of its proposed merger with supermarket operator Kroger Co (KR.N).
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals. The announcement marks a break from the company’s policy for the last two years in row , which involved closing all properties on Thanksgiving Day. In 2020, chairman, president and CEO David Simon said that the company decided to...
SNAP FAQ: What Is New York EBT and How Can You Apply for Benefits?
The New York Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) issues monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients receive benefits through an EBT card, which can...
Comments / 0