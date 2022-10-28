Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNCY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
Zacks.com
Fox (FOXA) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates
FOXA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Par Petroleum (PARR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
PARR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 41.18%. A...
Zacks.com
TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
TRTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.52%. A...
Zacks.com
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
ACT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 31.46%. A...
Zacks.com
DZS Inc. (DZSI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
DZS Inc. (. DZSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Commvault Systems (CVLT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CVLT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14%. A...
Zacks.com
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
WMB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
Zacks.com
Camping World (CWH) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
CWH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.75%. A...
Zacks.com
Ryder (R) Gains 7.9% Since Q3 Earnings Release: Here's Why
R - Free Report) have been performing well on the bourses since it released third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct 26. Shares have been up 7.9% since the earnings release. R reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues for third-quarter 2022. Results were aided by strong rental demand and favorable pricing. The favorable result and strong guidance pleased investors, leading to an uptick in stock price.
Zacks.com
Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
ACHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.50%. A...
Zacks.com
TravelCenters of America (TA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.37%. A...
Zacks.com
Markel (MKL) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
MKL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $13.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $13.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25.42%. A...
Zacks.com
Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
SAVA - Free Report) reports third-quarter results. Cassava earnings have beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in the remaining three quarters, with a negative earnings surprise of 10.79%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Cassava delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.29%.
Zacks.com
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
APTV - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, matched once and surpassed once, delivering a negative average surprise of 17.5%.
Zacks.com
Triton International (TRTN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
TRTN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.35%. A...
Zacks.com
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
CACC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $15.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -42.92%. A...
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3
PTEN - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to third-quarter revenues beating the consensus mark due to solid segmental performances. Moreover, the profit beat the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Voya Financial (VOYA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
VOYA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 84%. A...
Zacks.com
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HRMY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 850%. A...
