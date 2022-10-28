ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SNCY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
Fox (FOXA) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates

FOXA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.22%. A...
Par Petroleum (PARR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

PARR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 41.18%. A...
TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

TRTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.52%. A...
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

ACT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 31.46%. A...
DZS Inc. (DZSI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

DZS Inc. (. DZSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Commvault Systems (CVLT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

CVLT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14%. A...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

WMB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
Camping World (CWH) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

CWH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.75%. A...
Ryder (R) Gains 7.9% Since Q3 Earnings Release: Here's Why

R - Free Report) have been performing well on the bourses since it released third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct 26. Shares have been up 7.9% since the earnings release. R reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues for third-quarter 2022. Results were aided by strong rental demand and favorable pricing. The favorable result and strong guidance pleased investors, leading to an uptick in stock price.
Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

ACHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.50%. A...
TravelCenters of America (TA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.37%. A...
Markel (MKL) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

MKL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $13.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $13.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25.42%. A...
Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

SAVA - Free Report) reports third-quarter results. Cassava earnings have beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in the remaining three quarters, with a negative earnings surprise of 10.79%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Cassava delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.29%.
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

APTV - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, matched once and surpassed once, delivering a negative average surprise of 17.5%.
Triton International (TRTN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

TRTN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.35%. A...
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

CACC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $15.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -42.92%. A...
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3

PTEN - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to third-quarter revenues beating the consensus mark due to solid segmental performances. Moreover, the profit beat the year-ago...
Voya Financial (VOYA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

VOYA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 84%. A...
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

HRMY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 850%. A...

