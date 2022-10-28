Read full article on original website
Dancing With the Stars: You Won’t Be Able to Unsee Charli D'Amelio Channeling The Exorcist
Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. Spooky season hit the dancefloor with a few tricks and plenty of treats. The Oct. 31 Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Charli D'Amelio spider walk her way to the top of the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. After their individual dance and team dance scores were combined—featuring an impressive Exorcist-inspired move from Charli during their Argentine tango routine—she and Mark earned a final score of 78 points.
Kendrick Sampson Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming an Adele Music Video
Watch: Did Adele Get SECRETLY Married to Boyfriend Rich Paul?. Kendrick Sampson enjoyed drinking wine with Adele. The Insecure actor shared more about his "incredible" experience filming Adele's music video for "I Drink Wine," in which the two flirt as the singer floats down a dreamy river in a tube.
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Go Head-to-Head in Charli vs. Dixie Season 2 Trailer
Watch: Dixie D'Amelio Talks Taking Her Relationship "Offline" There's nothing like good old fashioned sibling rivalry. In an exclusive look at the Charli vs. Dixie season two trailer, premiering Nov. 5 on Snapchat, sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio face off in a series of challenges with the ultimate family bragging rights on the line.
Kelly Ripa, Jenna Bush Hager, Jennifer Hudson and More TV Hosts Reveal Their Must-See Halloween Costumes
Watch: Daytime TV's Biggest Hosts Transform for Halloween 2022. It's no trick, these Halloween outfits are such a treat!. Every year, TV hosts pull out all the stops to celebrate spooky season with elaborate costumes. And the 2022 looks were just as spectacular as you'd expect. The Today show crew...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Nail This Couples Costume by Channeling Home Alone on Halloween
Watch: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows. In an epic holiday crossover, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel nailed their 2022 couples costume look, dressing up as the hilarious Wet Bandits from Home Alone. In a photo shared to both stars' Instagram pages on Oct. 31, the "SexyBack" singer,...
K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy
K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han. The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24. The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a...
Hailey Bieber's Halloween Costume Is a Major ‘90s Fashion Throwback
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner's Costumes TURN UP the Halloween Heat. Hailey Bieber was as fresh as a rose for Halloween. To celebrate the spooky season, the Rhode Beauty founder decided to take a super stylish approach with her 2022 costume by referencing an iconic fashion look from the 1999 YSL Haute Couture runway.
Why Leni Klum's First Appearance at Mom Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Was Worth the Wait
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Spooky good things come to those who wait. For Leni Klum, it's been impossible to ignore her mom Heidi Klum's epic Halloween costumes over the years. After all, she has earned the title of Queen of Halloween thanks to her countless head-turning looks.
It's About Damn Time You See Lizzo Transform Into Marge Simpson and Miss Piggy
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Put simply, Lizzo's Halloween costumes were good as hell. The Grammy winner didn't miss a beat this spooky season, dressing up in not one, not two but three epic looks. For the first costume reveal on Oct. 28, the "About Damn...
Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Daughter Nakano Oceana's Latest Milestone
Watch: Wilmer Valderrama on Filming "The Ranch" With Ashton Kutcher. Wilmer Valderrama loves being a girl dad. The That ‘70s Show alum—who shares daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama, 20 months with fiancée Amanda Pacheco—revealed that the toddler is now learning sign language. "Every day she is learning...
North West and Friends Look So Fly in TLC's "No Scrubs"-Inspired Costumes
Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. North West assembled her very own girl group for Halloween 2022. The 9-year-old and her friends transformed into the iconic band TLC with North giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their "No Scrubs" music video-inspired looks. Kim Kardashian's oldest...
Elon Musk Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Elon Musk made a surprising appearance on Halloween night. The SpaceX founder—who continues to make headlines amid his takeover of Twitter—attended Heidi Klum's big bash at Sake No Hana in New York on Oct. 31. Musk arrived at the event in a get-up that appeared to be from local costume shop Abracadabra NYC and is called the "Devil's Champion—Leather Armor Set," which according to its website costs $1,000 to rent or $7,500 to buy.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Shangela and Tyra Banks Want to Make Life-Size 3 Together
Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant. Shine bright, shine far, Shangela is a star. On Oct. 31's episode of Dancing With the Stars, Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko danced their way through a haunted doll jazz routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." But the toy act was more than familiar to host Tyra Banks, who starred as a doll come to life in the iconic film franchise Life-Size and Life-Size 2.
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Goes to Oz With Her and Nick Cannon's Twins for Halloween
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. Pregnant Abby De La Rosa and her 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who she shares with Nick Cannon, dressed up as characters from The Wizard Of Oz. In an adorable Instagram Reel, set the movie's memorable...
Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume
Watch: Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume. Kendall Jenner is cool as a cucumber this Halloween. The supermodel channeled her inner vegetable as she trolled herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok, where she dressed up in a giant cucumber costume and held a kitchen knife. She paired the hilarious costume with the audio from Mean Girls—"In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year where you can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it"/"I'm a mouse, duh!"—in her video.
The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring
Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Finally Gets Her "Bachelorette" Date. Rachel Bradshaw is officially off the market. The Bradshaw Bunch star is engaged to her mystery boyfriend of over a year, she announced on Oct. 31. Rachel shared a gallery of photos from her engagement on Instagram, including a including a close-up snapshot of her stunning ring. She captioned the post, "YES YES YES YES."
The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry’s Book: From Near-Death Experiences to His Friends Crush
Watch: Matthew Perry Apologizes to Keanu Reeves After Memoir Diss. "Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead." That is how Matthew Perry introduces himself in his highly anticipated new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the...
Ellen Star Rosie McClelland Shares First Photo With Sophia Grace’s Baby Bump
Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Just a week after Sophia Grace announced her pregnancy, her cousin posted an array of photos showing off the singer's baby bump. "Omg this is so special, I'm gonna be an auntie….," Rosie, 16, captioned the Oct. 30 Instagram post,...
Why Ashley Tisdale "Never" Thought High School Musical Co-Star Zac Efron Was Hot
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. It's safe to say Zac Efron was not on Ashley Tisdale's romantic radar. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum recently revealed that she "never thought" her High School Musical co-star was hot. "It's because I was friends...
