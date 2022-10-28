Watch: Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume. Kendall Jenner is cool as a cucumber this Halloween. The supermodel channeled her inner vegetable as she trolled herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok, where she dressed up in a giant cucumber costume and held a kitchen knife. She paired the hilarious costume with the audio from Mean Girls—"In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year where you can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it"/"I'm a mouse, duh!"—in her video.

