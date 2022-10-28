ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing With the Stars: You Won’t Be Able to Unsee Charli D'Amelio Channeling The Exorcist

Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. Spooky season hit the dancefloor with a few tricks and plenty of treats. The Oct. 31 Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Charli D'Amelio spider walk her way to the top of the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. After their individual dance and team dance scores were combined—featuring an impressive Exorcist-inspired move from Charli during their Argentine tango routine—she and Mark earned a final score of 78 points.
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Go Head-to-Head in Charli vs. Dixie Season 2 Trailer

Watch: Dixie D'Amelio Talks Taking Her Relationship "Offline" There's nothing like good old fashioned sibling rivalry. In an exclusive look at the Charli vs. Dixie season two trailer, premiering Nov. 5 on Snapchat, sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio face off in a series of challenges with the ultimate family bragging rights on the line.
K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han. The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24. The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a...
Hailey Bieber's Halloween Costume Is a Major ‘90s Fashion Throwback

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner's Costumes TURN UP the Halloween Heat. Hailey Bieber was as fresh as a rose for Halloween. To celebrate the spooky season, the Rhode Beauty founder decided to take a super stylish approach with her 2022 costume by referencing an iconic fashion look from the 1999 YSL Haute Couture runway.
North West and Friends Look So Fly in TLC's "No Scrubs"-Inspired Costumes

Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. North West assembled her very own girl group for Halloween 2022. The 9-year-old and her friends transformed into the iconic band TLC with North giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their "No Scrubs" music video-inspired looks. Kim Kardashian's oldest...
Elon Musk Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Elon Musk made a surprising appearance on Halloween night. The SpaceX founder—who continues to make headlines amid his takeover of Twitter—attended Heidi Klum's big bash at Sake No Hana in New York on Oct. 31. Musk arrived at the event in a get-up that appeared to be from local costume shop Abracadabra NYC and is called the "Devil's Champion—Leather Armor Set," which according to its website costs $1,000 to rent or $7,500 to buy.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Shangela and Tyra Banks Want to Make Life-Size 3 Together

Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant. Shine bright, shine far, Shangela is a star. On Oct. 31's episode of Dancing With the Stars, Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko danced their way through a haunted doll jazz routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." But the toy act was more than familiar to host Tyra Banks, who starred as a doll come to life in the iconic film franchise Life-Size and Life-Size 2.
Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume

Watch: Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume. Kendall Jenner is cool as a cucumber this Halloween. The supermodel channeled her inner vegetable as she trolled herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok, where she dressed up in a giant cucumber costume and held a kitchen knife. She paired the hilarious costume with the audio from Mean Girls—"In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year where you can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it"/"I'm a mouse, duh!"—in her video.
The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring

Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Finally Gets Her "Bachelorette" Date. Rachel Bradshaw is officially off the market. The Bradshaw Bunch star is engaged to her mystery boyfriend of over a year, she announced on Oct. 31. Rachel shared a gallery of photos from her engagement on Instagram, including a including a close-up snapshot of her stunning ring. She captioned the post, "YES YES YES YES."
