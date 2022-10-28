Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Says ‘Crypto Economy’ Will Become a ‘Significant’ Percentage of Global GDP
In a recent chat with entrepreneur, investor, and podcast host Anthony Pompliano, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Biran Armstrong shared his thoughts about Bitcoin and the crypto economy. Armstrong’s comments were made on 26 October 2022 during episode #38 of Coinbase’s “Around the Block” podcast. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Details Where Bitcoin Whales Are Invested, Lists One Crypto Sector That Will Foreshadow BTC Rally
Analytics platform Santiment is revealing where deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investors parked their money following the crypto sell-off. Santiment says that crypto whales could have invested in government debt in the US and other countries as a result of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and a gloomy economic outlook.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Pushes Down Cardano To Become 8th Largest Crypto
Data shows Dogecoin has now become the 8th largest crypto by market cap, after displacing Cardano from the spot. Dogecoin Market Cap Hits More Than $15 Million After The Price Surge. The past week has been incredible for DOGE after what had been many months of lackluster sideways performance. At...
u.today
Ripple Reaches “Huge Milestone” as It Now Holds Less Than Half of Total XRP Supply
In its recently published Q3 report, Ripple has revealed that it now holds less than half of the total supply of the XRP cryptocurrency for the first time ever. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described this event as a “huge milestone” for the company, adding that it is clear that XRP has “real utility.”
techaiapp.com
Hong Kong to explore legalizing retail crypto trades in reversal of previous proposal • TechCrunch
The city had earlier proposed limiting crypto trade to professional investors, a move that saw many crypto entrepreneurs shift base to Dubai and Singapore. Hong Kong will review property rights for tokenized assets and explore legalizing smart contracts “to provide a solid legal foundation for their development,” it said.
astaga.com
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner CORZ Impact The Price?
The biggest publicly traded Bitcoin miner within the U.S. by hash price and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a chapter warning in a submitting with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the inventory took a nosedive. The inventory plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. Whereas the CORZ inventory was...
blockworks.co
DAOs Favor Classic Tax Havens, Pass Up Crypto-friendly US States
SushiDAO has recently made plans to set up its new legal structure in the Cayman Islands and Panama. Despite the push in select US states to become more appealing to DAOs, blockchain protocols and assorted decentralized collectives are still often opting to incorporate in traditional tax havens. The trend has...
Bitcoin Jumps Above 20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the key $20,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp gains, trading close tp the key $1,500 level on Wednesday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD, also...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Ripple Reports XRP Holdings Under 50% for the First Time
For the first time in the company’s history, XRP holdings of Ripple have dropped below 50% of the total circulating supply. Ripple previously faced great criticism as a result of the firm’s considerably large ownership of XRP. This further serves as an argument that such large ownership enables Ripple to have centralized control over its XRP ledger.
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
blockworks.co
Franklin Templeton Exec: Digital Assets Are ‘Frontier Risk Alternatives’
The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs. Franklin Templeton is exploring ways to bring additional digital asset investment strategies to market following the launch of its crypto-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) last month. Roger Bayston, the company’s...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Rallies for Ethereum, Avalanche and One Red-Hot Altcoin – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting epic rallies for a trio of altcoins that includes smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 537,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum is likely gearing up for a massive rally that’ll see its value rise above $4,000 by July 2023.
Comments / 0