Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO