New Britain, CT

Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce announces award winners

NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its annual awards. “Each year, the Chamber proudly presents awards to those local businesses and business leaders who have distinguished themselves in our community,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber President. This year’s...
History of Connecticut Beer presentation, tasting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The state is full of breweries and this Saturday beer connoisseurs can check out a lecture on the History of Connecticut Beer hosted by The New Britain Public Library in collaboration with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Author Will Siss will give a lively...
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino

Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino, 79, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Stacia was born on June 9, 1943 in New Britain to the late Anthony and Geneva (Bride) Lubinski. She worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a...
Southington advances to CCC Semifinals with 3-1 win over Platt

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights volleyball team came one step closer to being crowned CCC Champions with their win over the Platt Panthers on Tuesday night. Southington came out of the gate slow but ultimately took care of business in four sets to advance to the conference semifinals.
New Britain's Veterans Day ceremony to take place in Central Park

NEW BRITAIN – A Veterans Day ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Central Park. City officials announced this week that individual ceremonies would not be taking place at the various memorials around New Britain this year. Instead, one event honoring veterans of all conflicts would take place downtown so all could attend.
Hundreds of children, families have scary good time during Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Halloween night hundreds of children and their families roamed around Central Park dressed in costumes from scary zombies, monsters and witches to fun Disney and Marvel characters, enjoying the New Britain Downtown District’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone. “The Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone went great,” said...
Rosa Mexicano restaurant to open location in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD – The official opening of Rosa Mexicano’s Blue Back Square location will take place on Monday. The restaurant’s menu features Mexican cuisine ranging from enchiladas to salads to cocktails while including “both the varied cuisine from all regions of Mexico (and their time-honored preparation techniques) as well as modern food trends currently thriving in Mexico,” Rosa Mexicano’s website said.
Puccini's TOSCA will be performed this Thursday at Trinity-on-Main

NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Lyric Opera is collaborating with Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra to stage Puccini’s TOSCA this Thursday at Trinity-on-Main. At 7:30 p.m. catch the opera of passion, jealousy and revenge starring Jurate Svedate as Floria Tosca, soprano; Daniel Juarez as Mario Cavaradossi, tenor; Steven Frederiks as Baron Scarpia, bass; and Stefan Szkafarowsky as A Sacristan, bass.
Rosita Dietzel

Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.
New Britain police blotter

Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
Newington earns 11 th victory, closes regular season with 4-0 win over

NEWINGTON – The Newington Nor’easters boys’ soccer team (11-3-1) put an emphatic stamp on their regular season with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Wethersfield Eagles (3-12-1) on Monday afternoon. “I was happy with the way that we played,” said Newington head coach Jeff Brunetti. “Anytime...
Plainville police blotter

Thomas Donovan Jr., 42, of 39 Hellstrom Road, New Haven, was charged Oct. 18 with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Iris N. Diaz, 51, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was charged Oct. 23 with sixth degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and second degree failure to appear.
Southington police blotter

Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
Southern Rock band returns to Trinity-on-Main Friday

NEW BRITAIN – High Noon, a Southern Rock band, is returning to Trinity-on-Main Friday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Hear the band perform exclusively 70’s classic hits of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet, The Outlaws, 38 Special and The Marshall Tucker Band. “With a...
