New Britain Herald
Newington senior to perform with some of best high school musicians in the country
NEWINGTON – Newington High School is proudly sending one of its own to Maryland to perform with some of the best high school musicians from around the U.S. Senior Nathan Michaud will be attending the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensemble in National Harbor, Maryland Nov. 3-6.
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce announces award winners
NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its annual awards. “Each year, the Chamber proudly presents awards to those local businesses and business leaders who have distinguished themselves in our community,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber President. This year’s...
New Britain Herald
Black Ministerial Alliance hosting Unity in the Community worship service, fundraiser
NEW BRITAIN – The Black Ministerial Alliance (BMA) will be hosting Unity in the Community worship service this Friday to help support and fund their annual Thanksgiving Day Food Feeding, a free sit down meal for the less fortunate in the city. The theme this year is capturing the...
New Britain Herald
History of Connecticut Beer presentation, tasting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The state is full of breweries and this Saturday beer connoisseurs can check out a lecture on the History of Connecticut Beer hosted by The New Britain Public Library in collaboration with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Author Will Siss will give a lively...
New Britain Herald
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino, 79, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Stacia was born on June 9, 1943 in New Britain to the late Anthony and Geneva (Bride) Lubinski. She worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a...
New Britain Herald
Southington advances to CCC Semifinals with 3-1 win over Platt
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights volleyball team came one step closer to being crowned CCC Champions with their win over the Platt Panthers on Tuesday night. Southington came out of the gate slow but ultimately took care of business in four sets to advance to the conference semifinals.
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Veterans Day ceremony to take place in Central Park
NEW BRITAIN – A Veterans Day ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Central Park. City officials announced this week that individual ceremonies would not be taking place at the various memorials around New Britain this year. Instead, one event honoring veterans of all conflicts would take place downtown so all could attend.
New Britain Herald
Beatles tribute band playing Trinity-on-Main to benefit Bristol Police Department
NEW BRITAIN – The Ticket to Ride Beatles Tribute band returns to Trinity-on-Main this Saturday for a good cause. The proceeds collected from the concert will benefit the Bristol Police Department. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. There is free parking across the street in the garage on Chestnut...
New Britain Herald
Hundreds of children, families have scary good time during Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Halloween night hundreds of children and their families roamed around Central Park dressed in costumes from scary zombies, monsters and witches to fun Disney and Marvel characters, enjoying the New Britain Downtown District’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone. “The Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone went great,” said...
New Britain Herald
Rosa Mexicano restaurant to open location in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD – The official opening of Rosa Mexicano’s Blue Back Square location will take place on Monday. The restaurant’s menu features Mexican cuisine ranging from enchiladas to salads to cocktails while including “both the varied cuisine from all regions of Mexico (and their time-honored preparation techniques) as well as modern food trends currently thriving in Mexico,” Rosa Mexicano’s website said.
New Britain Herald
Puccini's TOSCA will be performed this Thursday at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Lyric Opera is collaborating with Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra to stage Puccini’s TOSCA this Thursday at Trinity-on-Main. At 7:30 p.m. catch the opera of passion, jealousy and revenge starring Jurate Svedate as Floria Tosca, soprano; Daniel Juarez as Mario Cavaradossi, tenor; Steven Frederiks as Baron Scarpia, bass; and Stefan Szkafarowsky as A Sacristan, bass.
New Britain Herald
Rosita Dietzel
Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
New Britain Herald
Newington earns 11 th victory, closes regular season with 4-0 win over
NEWINGTON – The Newington Nor’easters boys’ soccer team (11-3-1) put an emphatic stamp on their regular season with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Wethersfield Eagles (3-12-1) on Monday afternoon. “I was happy with the way that we played,” said Newington head coach Jeff Brunetti. “Anytime...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Thomas Donovan Jr., 42, of 39 Hellstrom Road, New Haven, was charged Oct. 18 with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Iris N. Diaz, 51, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was charged Oct. 23 with sixth degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and second degree failure to appear.
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
New Britain Herald
Southern Rock band returns to Trinity-on-Main Friday
NEW BRITAIN – High Noon, a Southern Rock band, is returning to Trinity-on-Main Friday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Hear the band perform exclusively 70’s classic hits of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet, The Outlaws, 38 Special and The Marshall Tucker Band. “With a...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man sentenced to 100 months in prison for stealing 14 guns with accomplice during Portland burglary
A New Britain man was sentenced on Monday, in federal court, to more than eight years in prison for his role in the theft of 14 guns during a burglary in Portland. Christopher Matos, 34, was given a 100-month sentence by a judge in Bridgeport Federal Court. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
New Britain Herald
Plainville man who alluded to being the devil, threatened to skin police could avoid conviction
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who alluded to being the devil when he allegedly made threats to blow up the local police department and skin and torture officers could avoid prosecution through the use of a diversionary program. The case against Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., has...
