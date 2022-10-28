ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit’s home repair crisis: The impact of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods

After years of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods and housing stock, city officials are hoping a new home repair program can begin to reshape the narrative and re-invest in thousands of homes across the city. Renew Detroit launched in September 2021 with $30 million appropriated to help repair roughly 1,500 homes for eligible senior and disabled homeowners.
DETROIT, MI
police1.com

Detroit officer forges lifelong bond after helping man found sleeping on street

DETROIT — The creation of the Detroit Police Department’s Unsheltered Response Unit is paying dividends to enhance the relationship between the homeless and officers within the city. It led to one special interaction between a Detroit officer and a member of the city’s most vulnerable population that forged an unbreakable bond.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars

DETROIT – A body was found on a freeway in Detroit early Monday morning and had reportedly been struck by vehicles several times. Michigan State Police say that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, they received reports of a body in the roadway on eastbound I-96 at Underwood Avenue. Deputies found the body of a male in the far right lane of the freeway, police said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon. Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
WNEM

29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver wanted after woman killed in Rochester Hills hit-and-run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman Saturday in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison died at a hospital shortly after being hit by an Audi Q7. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said she was hit as the vehicle was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road just after 2:21 a.m.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy