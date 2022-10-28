DETROIT – A body was found on a freeway in Detroit early Monday morning and had reportedly been struck by vehicles several times. Michigan State Police say that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, they received reports of a body in the roadway on eastbound I-96 at Underwood Avenue. Deputies found the body of a male in the far right lane of the freeway, police said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO