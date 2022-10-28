Read full article on original website
Detroit Home Goes from Eyesore to Spectacular Showplace Thanks to Repurposed Materials
This once-burnt-out home in a north-end Detroit neighborhood was destined to be leveled. But thanks to some historic, repurposed materials, it is now a sight to behold. A Hamtramck company that's known for repurposing found and recycled materials is responsible for rehabbing the home located at 246 E. Philadelphia St. in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-96 in Detroit struck by several vehicles, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars. A body was found on a freeway in Detroit...
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
fox2detroit.com
Updates from Roseville murder investigation • Another winning Powerball ticket in Michigan • RSV cases rise
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash. While no official announcement...
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: The impact of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods
After years of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods and housing stock, city officials are hoping a new home repair program can begin to reshape the narrative and re-invest in thousands of homes across the city. Renew Detroit launched in September 2021 with $30 million appropriated to help repair roughly 1,500 homes for eligible senior and disabled homeowners.
fox2detroit.com
Violent crash leaves mangled vehicles outside haunted house on Detroit's east end
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a serious accident in front of a haunted house attraction on Detroit's east side. Two cars both severely mangled could be seen at the corner of Lansdowne and Whittier on Halloween night, with a third vehicle also showing damage.
police1.com
Detroit officer forges lifelong bond after helping man found sleeping on street
DETROIT — The creation of the Detroit Police Department’s Unsheltered Response Unit is paying dividends to enhance the relationship between the homeless and officers within the city. It led to one special interaction between a Detroit officer and a member of the city’s most vulnerable population that forged an unbreakable bond.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars
DETROIT – A body was found on a freeway in Detroit early Monday morning and had reportedly been struck by vehicles several times. Michigan State Police say that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, they received reports of a body in the roadway on eastbound I-96 at Underwood Avenue. Deputies found the body of a male in the far right lane of the freeway, police said.
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon. Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
fox2detroit.com
Geoffrey Fieger seeking $50 million from Detroit police officers who shot Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. Four officers fired 38 shots at 20-year-old Burks earlier last month. Burks, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife and wouldn't drop the weapon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I miss him terribly’: Search for couple in deadly dog-on-dog attack continues in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple and their two dogs accused of attacking and killing a Bichon in Macomb County. The attack happened Saturday (Oct. 29) night outside the Kozy Korner Saloon on Fulton and East Main Street in Armada. The owner of the Bichon...
Cockroaches ruin trick-or-treat night for one Michigan neighborhood
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach. Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.
Detroit News
'Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks': Detroit NAACP slams voting lawsuit
A lawsuit spearheaded by the Republican candidate for Michigan's secretary of state asking a court to require Detroiters to vote or obtain absentee ballots in person "is intended to disenfranchise Black voters," the leader of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP said Tuesday. "Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is...
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
Detroit News
Reward offered for tips on suspect who robbed mail carrier in Detroit
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to the conviction of a suspect who robbed a letter carrier with a gun last week in Detroit, officials said. The robbery happened at about 1 p.m. last week Wednesday in the 14600 block...
fox2detroit.com
Driver wanted after woman killed in Rochester Hills hit-and-run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman Saturday in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison died at a hospital shortly after being hit by an Audi Q7. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said she was hit as the vehicle was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road just after 2:21 a.m.
