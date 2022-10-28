Read full article on original website
Related
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
SheKnows
Say Goodbye to General Hospital’s ‘Sona’: Carly Just Broke Up Sonny and Nina Without Even Realizing It
It was fun while it lasted. General Hospital may have thought that it was only giving Carly a new love when it paired her with Drew. But what ABC’s soap has really done, by making the couple official, is set the stage for Sonny and Nina to break up. Why? How?
rsvplive.ie
Heartbroken Una Healy pays tribute to good friend Lynsey Bennett
Una Healy paid tribute to her good friend Lynsey Bennett on the Six O’Clock Show. The Cervical Check campaigner and Una became close friends over the past couple of years, and often spent time together by taking spa breaks or holidays together with their children. Sadly, Lynsey passed away...
rsvplive.ie
RTE's Ryan Tubridy responds to weird dress mystery from Late Late Show
Ryan Tubridy has responded to the weird dress mystery from the latest Late Late Show episode. The television presenter spoke about the funny incident on his RTE Radio 1 show this morning. While some viewers of the programme assumed it was part of the chat show, he explained what really...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
wonderwall.com
Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI
The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Bindi Irwin slammed for 'pathetic and useless' response after fan asked her for help
Bindi Irwin has been slammed for her 'pathetic and useless' response to a farm owner who asked her for help with avian influenza. The desperate farmer, Taylor Blake, took to Twitter to reach out to Bindi for help after she suspected that her much-loved emu Emmanuel caught the virus. As...
rsvplive.ie
Creeslough father and daughter laid to rest - ‘They are side by side in heaven’
Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest today in a joint funeral. The father and daughter were remembered as the parish priest prayed that “they are side by side in heaven”. Members of Mr Garwe's family travelled from Zimbabwe to attend...
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright. “Parents weekend...
Singer Mikaben, 41, Died After Collapsing On Stage & His Pregnant Wife Has 'No Words'
Mikaben, a popular Haitian singer, died suddenly at the age of 41 over the weekend, after collapsing in the middle of a performance in France. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The musician, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, was performing in Paris...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
realitytitbit.com
Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin
Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
Popculture
Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way
The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
After 90 Day Fiancé's Ed Made Secret Relationship Accusations Against Liz, The Other People Involved Share Their Side Of The Story
Someone allegedly involved in Liz and Ed's big 90 Day Fiancé fight shared their perspective of what happened.
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood remarries with their daughters at the ceremony after nasty custody battle
LISA Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has officially moved on from his tumultuous marriage to Elvis' daughter - as he has tied the knot with his new bride. The 61-year-old musician, whose divorce was finalized last year after papers were first filed in 2016, was awarded 50/50 custody of their twins Finley and Harper, 14.
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Comments / 0