‘Everything went black’: Local woman testifies after getting shot, sister murdered
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Day one started in the trial of a Jacksonville man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and shooting her sister in the face. Lisa Rucker survived to give her testimony Tuesday. “I didn’t think he was going to shoot me. I thought he was trying to scare...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to attempting to rob Vystar Credit Union, sentenced to 4 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our report the day Keeling was arrested. Jason Allen Keeling, who was accused of trying to rob a VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and will be sentenced to 51.9 months in prison. A...
Murder charges for man arrested in connection to deadly Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) Police have charged a 33-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the Westside back in July. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Keith Hubbard with two counts of second-degree murder, shooting deadly missiles into...
Witnesses take the stand in Day 1 of testimony for accused killer Chad Absher in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 is standing trial for first-degree murder this week. Jury selection began Monday, five years to the day...
News4Jax.com
Bodycam released from attempted burglary investigation where Jacksonville officer was shot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body camera footage from an evening in October when police were asked to investigate an attempted burglary. JSO said it led to an officer being shot and that the suspect later crashed and jumped off the Dames Point Bridge.
palmcoastobserver.com
Two officers tased an inmate attacking with a broken plunger
An inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility was tased twice by deputies after he attacked them with a broken toilet plunger on Thursday Oct. 27. The man, Isaac Brevil from Delray Beach, was re-arrested on five felony charges after the incident. Five deputies at the jail were involved in the incident — three were struck by the plungers and two used their Taser's on Brevil, according to the charging affidavit.
alachuachronicle.com
Couple charged with child neglect after feces found smeared on walls of child’s bedroom
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jana Smith Ronan, 67, and John Francis Ronan, 60, were arrested late last night and charged with two counts of child neglect after a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigator called Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers to their home following a DCF investigation. According to...
News4Jax.com
‘I didn’t think he was going to shoot me’: Slain mother’s wounded sister testifies in trial of man accused of killing ex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister, but there was a delay. Jury selection in the trial of Chad Absher, 37, began Monday, which marked five years since the...
Suspect arrested for murder of a man in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On July 7, a 30-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department media release, the shooting happened at the 6200 block of Pernecia Street. The same night, K9 units were able to catch the suspect of the...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in front of children will stand trial Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 will stand trial Monday -- five years to the day that Ashlee Rucker was killed and her sister, Lisa Rucker, was shot in the face. Chad Absher, Ashlee Rucker's...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
First Coast News
Jacksonville man, arrested after manhunt in 2017, stands trial for murder
Chad Absher was arrested after a citywide manhunt in 2017. He allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, killing her, and her sister, who was seriously injured.
JSO: Man arrested for robbing Dollar General, steals Mountain Dew, pack of Oreos, $60
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it arrested a man after he robbed a Dollar General Monday morning on New Kings Road. According to witnesses, the man entered the Dollar General around 8 a.m. with a knife and gun demanding money. The suspect made off with $60, a bottle of Mountain Dew and a pack of Oreos before fleeing on a bike.
Florida man arrested for armed robbery after stealing money and snacks
A Florida man is in custody after robbing a Jacksonville store clerk at gunpoint and stealing money, cookies and soda.
WCJB
Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
JSO & FBI monitor anti-Semitic messages, no criminal investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anti-Semitic messages seen across downtown Jacksonville Saturday night created a wave of statements from local leaders and organizations condemning the message. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of the displays and has been looking into the actions along with the FBI Jacksonville office.
horseandrider.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
First Coast News
