Putnam County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Two officers tased an inmate attacking with a broken plunger

An inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility was tased twice by deputies after he attacked them with a broken toilet plunger on Thursday Oct. 27. The man, Isaac Brevil from Delray Beach, was re-arrested on five felony charges after the incident. Five deputies at the jail were involved in the incident — three were struck by the plungers and two used their Taser's on Brevil, according to the charging affidavit.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
ALACHUA, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man arrested for robbing Dollar General, steals Mountain Dew, pack of Oreos, $60

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it arrested a man after he robbed a Dollar General Monday morning on New Kings Road. According to witnesses, the man entered the Dollar General around 8 a.m. with a knife and gun demanding money. The suspect made off with $60, a bottle of Mountain Dew and a pack of Oreos before fleeing on a bike.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
UNION COUNTY, FL
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
