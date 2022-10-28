An inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility was tased twice by deputies after he attacked them with a broken toilet plunger on Thursday Oct. 27. The man, Isaac Brevil from Delray Beach, was re-arrested on five felony charges after the incident. Five deputies at the jail were involved in the incident — three were struck by the plungers and two used their Taser's on Brevil, according to the charging affidavit.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO