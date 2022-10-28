Read full article on original website
Siny Joseph: 2022 recipient of K-State Salina's McArthur Award
For her excellence in teaching and research at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, Siny Joseph is the 2022 recipient of the Rex McArthur Family Faculty Fellow Award. The annual honor recognizes a K-State Salina professor who achieves excellence in teaching, research and commitment to the college, university...
Salina Family Healthcare Center taking scholarship applications
Salina Health Education Foundation – the parent company for Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) and Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program – is proud to open the SFHC Scholarship fund for applications, for the first time since its creation earlier this year. This scholarship program honors former Board...
Schmidt Foundation donates $50,000 to campaign encouraging Salina pride
The Love Salina community campaign received a $50,000 gift at the recent first quarterly Salina Chamber of Commerce Builders Breakfast. Ben Waters, the regional manager of Eagle Communications' radio, digital, and creative markets in Salina, Manhattan, and Junction City, presented the check on behalf of The Schmidt Foundation. In Salina, Eagle Communications owns 99KG, 94.5 Prime, KINA, and Salina Post.
WalkSalina Sweepstakes part of Kansas Mobility Week
The re-launch of the WalkSalina website calls for some celebration and we are doing just that with the WalkSalina Sweepstakes in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week, Nov. 6-12. The WalkSalina website, originally launched in September 2013, encourages exercise and learning about the city’s historic downtown. The website...
K-State Salina offering valedictorian scholarship program
Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is committed to helping outstanding students achieve their academic goals with a new scholarship program, the Tenfold Scholars. The Tenfold Scholars Program will award scholarships to 10 high school valedictorians from Kansas high schools each year, starting in the fall 2023 semester....
Salina's Dunbar School focus of museum presentation Thursday
The history of Salina's Dunbar School will be the focus of the upcoming Smoky Hill Museum First Thursday presentation. The museum will host Dunbar School: A Legacy of Learning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The presentation will be offered both in person at the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue, and through Zoom. To watch via Zoom, register at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.
SA&H: Espinoza and Lisondra's Arts Infusion residency next week
Amado Espinoza and Karen Lisondra will be in residency Nov. 7-8 in Salina area schools through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities. The residency includes a community performance that is open to the public at no charge from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the Sunflower Financial Theatre of Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue.
SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions
Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
Two hospitalized in Salina after SUV rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Trevin A. Chandler, 22, Pearland, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 135 one mile north of Assaria Road. The SUV drifted off to...
Pulitzer winning photojournalist in Kan. before return to Ukraine
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario was the final speaker of the 2022 Ray and Stella Dillon Lecture Series at Hutchinson Community College on Tuesday. Addario knows that photographing war is a challenge for anyone and that in some societies in the Middle East, it's even more difficult as a woman, but she also saw that as an advantage.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Eric Carlson!
Congratulations to Eric Carlson of Salina, the Week 8 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Eric, who scored 13 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Although the season has begun, you still...
New senior living facility under construction in south Salina
A multi-million dollar senior living facility is under construction in south Salina. With construction underway, a ceremonial groundbreaking was conducted last week for Cedarhurst of Salina at 2601 S. Ohio Street. "We are excited to bring a brand new, state of the art senior living community to Salina," said Nick...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Kansas man to perform on NBC's "The Voice"
Justin Aaron, Junction city, heads into the knockout round of "The Voice" on NBC beginning Monday. Aaron said they are three-way knockouts. "So you tune in at 7 p.m. and you will get to see me on the stage and if I get to go the next round." Live playoffs then follow the knockouts.
Salina man lands in jail after blood alcohol level found to be 4 times legal limit
A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Stolen SUV located hours later in south Salina parking lot
An SUV stolen from a central Salina parking lot Monday was found later in the day in the southern part of the city. Officers were sent to the parking lot of Salina Regional Health Center, 400 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday for the report of a vehicle theft. A 2013 Ford Explorer that had been left unlocked with the keys inside was missing from the parking lot, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Lady Trojans claim state XC three-peat while Trojans finish runner up
For the Southeast of Saline cross country teams, every mile put in over the summer, every run completed in practice, and every meet from the opener to regionals, is all in preparation for a shot at state glory. For the girl’s team, even though these words had been uttered in...
Pickup rear-ends car, flees central Salina wreck Friday
Police are looking for the driver of a black pickup after a hit-and-run wreck late Friday afternoon in central Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2012 Kia Forte was eastbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the intersection with S. Santa Fe Avenue when it was struck from behind by a black Dodge pickup. The pickup, believed to have been driven by a Hispanic man, then fled the scene.
