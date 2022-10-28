California is setting PG&E for failure 😆😆😂😆😆 more fires more destruction Vote red defund the democratic party not the police 🤣
In two decades? A lot is gonna change in 2 decades hopefully they find an alternative to EVs, also known as Elsewhere Emissions Vehicles.
I like how they always manage to tie race and poverty into it like banning diesel trucks is going to help the minority communities because of the air quality. how about not taking away jobs from hard working people and disrupting the supply chain which runs on diesel trucks. not to mention increased cost of electric vehicles and charging is going to be passed on to us the consumer just like when the price of diesel is through the roof the consumer ends up picking up the difference.
Related
Environmentalists, Truckers Clash Over California’s Plan to Phase Out Diesel Rigs
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Newsom: Big oil makes record profits while overcharging Californians
Are you looking for a smaller home? Consider moving to this California city
Find out how many ballots have been returned in California by county
California has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates: Check if you're owed money
Newsom campaigned on building 3.5 million homes. He hasn’t gotten even close
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
Gov. Newsom’s spending to clear California’s homeless encampments. What has he done so far?
California's continued homeless crisis; Gov. Newsom & local officials react
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
List: Where Lucky Lottery Tickets have Been Sold in California
PG&E files for renewal of Diablo Canyon Power Plant licenses
California Just Pushed Back Its Dungeness Crab Season—Here’s Why
Midterm Election 2022: A look at California's District 3 race between Kevin Kiley and Dr. Kermit Jones
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Would Prop. 1 allow abortions after fetal viability? Legal experts say no
Are 'ballot selfies' legal in California for the 2022 elections?
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts
ABC10
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 11