2news.com
Traffic controls on Pyramid Highway for NV Energy construction
Work is underway to relocate NV Energy’s natural gas service equipment in preparation for the widening of Pyramid Highway in Sparks. This work will require road closures and temporary traffic controls. NV Energy has contracted Q&D Construction to complete the work. The work zone is on Pyramid Highway from...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley lithium extraction company to receive $50 million grant
Lilac Solutions, a lithium extraction technology company in Fernley, announced on October 19, that they were selected to negotiate a $50 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains and Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy to advance domestic lithium production.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces.
luxury-houses.net
A Brand New Construction Home in Incline Village with A Park Like Level Yard Hits The Market for $11.5 Million
135 Selby Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 135 Selby Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is newly constructed residence with contemporary functional design embraces a tranquil setting in the coveted Mill Creek neighborhood. This Home in Incline Village offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces.
Record-Courier
Gardnerville Maverik back to square one
Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade
The festivities surrounding Nevada’s 158th birthday, which technically falls on Monday, coincided with the early vote period. The post PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley Reporter Election Guide: Lyon County School Boarositions
For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. Portions of responses not pertinent to the candidate’s position on the question and attacks on other individuals were removed to support the integrity of this publication. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys large shed at Fernley business
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a large shed behind a Fernley business Sunday night is under investigation. It was reported around 8:00 p.m. at Carpet King Interiors on U.S. 95 Alternate. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection District...
mynews4.com
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
kunr.org
Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
1 Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Saturday. The crash happened near Lemmon Valley Drive at around 2:43 a.m. According to the Police, the vehicle went off the left side of U.S. 395, struck a guardrail and overturned, and came to rest. The passenger...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe bears seeking food for winter
Fall is underway in the Tahoe Basin and Lake Tahoe bears are hungry! Autumn is the time of year when bears enter hyperphagia, a phase they go through when they seek massive amounts of calories before entering their winter dens. It’s important that residents and visitors are aware of this heightened bear activity and that they take steps to prevent bears from accessing human food and garbage.
Record-Courier
Nominations due Nov. 18 for Aldax Award
Carson Valley farmer Andy Aldax served on the Carson Water Subconservancy District board from 1959 to 2013 and was the first person to be recognized in 2007 for exemplary service in conservation and protection of the Carson River watershed. Aldax was a life-long resident, farmer, and dairyman in Carson Valley...
Record-Courier
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
A balloon ride over Tahoe from the world's smallest aircraft carrier | Bartell's Backroads
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There is only one company in the entire world that launches and lands hot air balloons from a boat, and that company is Lake Tahoe Balloons. The one-of-a-kind boat is known as the Tahoe Flyer and it’s the world’s smallest aircraft carrier.
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
247Sports
In first game since player’s death, San Jose State has comeback 35-28 win vs. Nevada on homecoming
SAN JOSE—The past week had been emotionally draining for San Jose State football, due to the death of running back Camdan McWright. Saturday presented the challenge of holding a homecoming game in the shadow of that tragedy. That challenge was a success. Taking their first lead with just over...
Nevada Appeal
Trick or treating today in Carson City
On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
