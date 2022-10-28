Read full article on original website
IGN
R-Type Tactics I . II Cosmos - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, an upcoming turn-based strategy shoot 'em up game collection, featuring R-Type Tactics I and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate. R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and...
IGN
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Legendary Ride Trailer
Take another look at Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, including the Legendary Pokémon, in this latest trailer. Get ready to ride on the back of a Legendary Pokémon and explore the Paldea region when Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
IGN
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Official Overview Trailer
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, the remaster of the classic Japanese horror adventure, will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC via Steam on March 9, 2023. Watch the latest creepy trailer to meet the characters, explore the dark halls of the sanatorium, see some of the dreadful spirits you'll encounter, and more.
IGN
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
IGN
The Valiant Review
One part small-scale, isometric sword-and-shield skirmishing and one part continent-spanning treasure hunt for a powerful religious artefact, The Valiant is a medieval squad-based RTS that’s as much clicking as it is conquering. If you microwaved your copies Kingdom of Heaven and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and made a scented candle out of the molten goop you might get a whiff of what developer Kite Games is going for here. However, while the result is a competent strategy game overall, it’s also a bit repetitive and shallow – and subsequently not quite as fun as that previous fusion sounds.
IGN
Duviri Paradox Delayed, Lua’s Prey Announced In Its Stead
Well, sad news, Tenno. The next long awaited Warframe expansion, Duviri Paradox, is delayed until next year. Digital Extremes promised to deliver Duviri Paradox in Winter 2022, but to many players’ dismay it had to be delayed to 2023. However, they have come up with a prequel to Duviri Paradox which will be released later this year instead.
IGN
Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer
Orbital Bullet is a 2.5D Roguelite shooter coming to Nintendo Switch on November 10th! Utilize a wide range of weapons and abilities to fight randomly generated enemies in a ring shaped arena highlighting the game's 360 degree level design. Pre-orders for Orbital Bullet start on November 2nd.
IGN
Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - Game vs. Film Comparison
How accurate is the upcoming Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game compared to the scenes from the cult-classic 1988 film? This comparison trailer shows you just how far the developers at Teravision Games went to make their asymmetrical multiplayer extravaganza an authentic Killer Klowns experience. Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is due out for PC, PlayStation platforms, and Xbox platforms next year.
IGN
Wanted: Dead - 30 Minutes of Developer-Led Gameplay
One of the developers of Wanted: Dead, the upcoming fast-action game that mixes third-person shooting with Ninja Gaiden-style slice-and-dice melee gameplay (not a coincidence because it's being made my former Ninja Gaiden developers), walks you through a whopping 30 minutes of new gameplay. Enjoy!
IGN
Gungrave Gore - Official Brandon Heat Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming third-person action shooter game Gungrave G.O.R.E highlighting the in-game skin you can get when you beat the game on the highest difficulty. The skin, called Brandon Heat, changes all of Grave's moves, abilities, and design. entirely new in-game skin - called Brandon Heat - that changes all of Grave’s moves, abilities and design.
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
IGN
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
IGN
Hey, is Bloodborne a Horror Game?
What about The Last of Us? Left 4 Dead? Or Darkstalkers? Video games regularly include horror elements without getting classified as part of the horror genre. Let's discuss!
IGN
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
IGN
IKEA Sends Cease and Desist to Indie Dev Making Furniture Store Survival Game
Ikea has sent a cease and desist letter to the developer of The Store is Closed, an indie survival game about spending the night in a furniture store. As reported by Kotaku, lawyers representing Ikea have accused solo developer Jacob Shaw of committing trademark infringement and have given him ten days to change parts of his game that allegedly represent Ikea branding.
IGN
The Sonic Prime Netflix Series and Sonic Frontiers Comparison - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Netflix Sonic Prime trailer gave us another look at Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Eggman as they all enter the Sonic multiverse. There are a few similarities it seems between the Sonic Prime Netflix series and Sonic Frontiers. We discuss the plots of both Sonic Prime and Sonic Frontiers. #SonicPrime is coming to Netflix December 15th, and with #SonicFrontiers coming very soon, it’s a great time to be a #Sonic fan. In other entertainment news, Venom 3 finds a director in Kelly Marcel with Tom Hardy set to reprise the role of the reluctant anti-hero Eddie Brock. And finally, KFC makes a Chainsaw Man reference!
IGN
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
IGN
Resident Evil Village Is Now Available for Macs but There Is a Catch
Capcom’s Resident Evil Village is now available for Macs that come with an M1 chip or later. The game won’t support any Macs that are Intel-based. The survival horror game has received praise for its gameplay and setting, as it maintains survival horror elements from previous games in the series.
