South San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

idesignarch.com

Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco

San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

San Francisco Chinatown Day Trip

San Francisco’s Chinatown is the oldest in North America and the largest Chinese community outside Asia. The first residents began building the city in the 1840s, and since then, it has been highly influential in the history and culture of Chinese immigrants to the United States. Chinatown is traditionally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
whatnowsf.com

Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint

A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10

Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance

Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location.  In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

The Great Hauntway There’s a lot of controversy over whether the Great Highway, straddling the sands of Ocean Beach, should remain car-free. So if The City is going to close off the street for even one day, it should be for something undisputibly fun. On Sunday, the Great Highway becomes the Great Hauntway, transforming into a giant community trick or treat trail with tons of candy, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and big BIG bubbles for the kids. To create greater access, this year there’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Best New East Bay Restaurants 2022

When Aomboon Deasy of K and J Orchards took ownership of a restaurant on Oakland’s Piedmont Avenue, we expected seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients. What we didn’t expect were avant-garde dishes that challenged our preconceptions of flavor and form. This modern approach comes courtesy of chef Alan Hsu, whose résumé...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

The Largest South Indian Restaurant Chain in the World Just Paid Bay Area Workers $2.2 Million

A major wage theft case was settled on October 21 by the state’s Labor Commissioner’s Office on behalf of 317 workers for restaurant chain Saravanaa Bhavan. A news release for the office says that hundreds of employees between three franchised South Bay locations of Saravanaa Bhavan were subjected to “unpaid minimum wage, overtime, meal premiums, split shift premiums, and inaccurate wage statements,” including an allegation that the restaurant kept tips from workers, too. Thanks to the settlement, each worker will receive about $7,000 and an apology from their employers.
MILPITAS, CA

