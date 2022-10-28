what's next he's going to take out the internet that would be some funny s*** how many y'all can live your life if you don't have no internet or no phone service how many y'all will kill each other because you have no phone service
It seems like the ante between America & Russia is being upped and pushed in a more dangerous direction each month that passes. This is real life and we all need to be vigilant and take everything into careful consideration before escalating, which could lead to nuclear war.
How many times do we send out a warning? Putin threats and we say "Bad Boy you can't talk like that". How many times do we warn our kids before we stop bad behavior? How much longer do we put up with these threats? If we, as a Nation, are going to do something to stop it, then we need to just do and stop looking so weak! These other countries are just laughing at our administration at this point.
