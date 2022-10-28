The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO