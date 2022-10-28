Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
25newsnow.com
Porch pirates are back, and they’re not just taking packages anymore
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Every holiday shopping season, “porch pirates” emerge as thieves stealing potentially valuable packages off the front steps after they’re delivered. Donald Ross of Peoria didn’t order anything, yet he woke up to find his porch empty. Two of his patio chairs were...
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home threatened by shed fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
KBUR
Downtown Burlington business catches fire
Burlington, IA- A Jefferson Street business in downtown Burlington was damaged Wednesday by a fire. According to a news release, at 4:36 PM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department and West Burlington Fire Department were called to Bent River Brewing Company at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming through the floor.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Two catalytic converters reported stolen on Windish Drive, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Here are the burglaries reported in Galesburg from Saturday through Tuesday. • At 9:39 a.m. Monday, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a KCCDD van in the 2000 block of Windish Drive. • At 12:33 p.m. Sunday, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a pickup...
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
25newsnow.com
Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Possible Shots Fired Incident
Jacksonville Police were called to the 700 block of East Chambers Street at approximately 9:45 last night after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatch they had heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded to the area of East Chambers at Brooklyn Avenue, and according to the report, the...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse
More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
khqa.com
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
khqa.com
Adams County crash leads to one fatality
One person has died after an Adams County crash on Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to a crash between a semi and a car at 400th Highway 57 around 4:20 p.m., according to Adams County sheriff chief deputy Sam Smith. The driver of the vehicle died. The semi driver was...
