Macomb, IL

977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
25newsnow.com

Porch pirates are back, and they’re not just taking packages anymore

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Every holiday shopping season, “porch pirates” emerge as thieves stealing potentially valuable packages off the front steps after they’re delivered. Donald Ross of Peoria didn’t order anything, yet he woke up to find his porch empty. Two of his patio chairs were...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
1470 WMBD

Peoria home threatened by shed fire

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KBUR

Downtown Burlington business catches fire

Burlington, IA- A Jefferson Street business in downtown Burlington was damaged Wednesday by a fire. According to a news release, at 4:36 PM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department and West Burlington Fire Department were called to Bent River Brewing Company at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming through the floor.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck

FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
FORT MADISON, IA
25newsnow.com

Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Possible Shots Fired Incident

Jacksonville Police were called to the 700 block of East Chambers Street at approximately 9:45 last night after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatch they had heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded to the area of East Chambers at Brooklyn Avenue, and according to the report, the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse

More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
khqa.com

Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash

The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
QUINCY, IL
